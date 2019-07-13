Firefighters battling bush fire in St Mary

ST MARY, Jamaica — Firefighters from the Jamaica Fire Brigade are currently battling a bush fire in White Hall, St Mary.

Watch Commander Christopher Smith told OBSERVER ONLINE a short while ago that two units are on location.

“There was a fire there last night and we put it out and it seems as it is up again today. So we are doing our best to get it out," Smith said.

“The units that are engaged are from Port Maria and Annotto Bay,” he added.

Smith said there have been several fires in the parish since the start of the month.

“[We] have had to engage the Buff Bay unit to assist. It could not be ascertained at the time the exact number of fires,” said Smith.

—Everard Owen