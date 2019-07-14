East Portland supporters among those rallying for Bunting
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Scores of supporters for Manchester Central Member of Parliament Peter Bunting have converged at Manchester High School, here, for the launch of his Rise United campaign.
Bunting is challenging People's National Party (PNP) President Dr Peter Phillips for leadership of the party.
An early roll call at the grounds has indicated that supporters have come from as far as Portland Eastern, while there is a strong presence of supporters from St James and Westmoreland.
Campaign chairman and Councillor for the Bellefield Division Mario Mitchell said buses with supporters from the other parishes are expected to come in later on.
The election between Bunting and Phillips is set to take place on September 7.
—Alicia Sutherland
