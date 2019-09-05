Forex: J$138.23 to one US dollar

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The US dollar on Thursday, September 5 ended trading at J$138.23 up by 44 cents according to the Bank of Jamaica's daily foreign exchange trading summary.

Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar ended trading at J$105.26 up from J$104.79, while the British pound sterling ended trading at J$168.81 up from J$167.24.

