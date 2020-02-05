Gas prices down $0.05; diesel down $2.78

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, February 6, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.



87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $121.70 and $124.54 per litre, respectively, down by $0.05 each.



Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $127.11 per litre following a decrease of $2.78 while ultra-low sulphur is down by $2.87 and will be sold for $130.57 per litre.



Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by $3.00 and will be sold for $103.19 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $38.52 per litre, up by $2.97 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $50.01 per litre after a decrease of $0.03.



Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.