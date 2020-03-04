Gas prices down $3.02; diesel down $3.01

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the price of gasoline and a decrease in the price of diesel, effective Thursday, March 5, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.



87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $127.77 and $130.61 per litre, respectively, down by $3.02 each.



Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $126.31 per litre following a decrease of $3.01 while ultra-low sulphur is down by $3.02 and will be sold for $131.13 per litre.



Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by $3.00 and will be sold for $105.95 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $41.76 per litre, down by $1.55 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $48.71 per litre after a decrease of $2.99.



Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.