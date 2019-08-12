O-Wrap: Murders surpass 800… 15-y-o on gun charge… US to further restrict green cards

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top ten stories for today:

1. Murders continue to climb

The island's murder total has moved above the 800 mark as 11 of the 19 police divisions show increases over last year.Preliminary figures from the Jamaica Constabulary Force show 816 murders between January 1 and August 10.

2. Johnson-Smith shocked, saddened by death of J'can in Libya car bombing

Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Jamaica, has expressed shock and sadness at the death of Jamaican Clive Peck in a car bombing in Benghazi, Libya on Saturday.

3. Doctors cry sexual harassment

A number of the island's junior doctors have indicated that not only must they battle resource shortages, but they have had to endure sexual harassment from their seniors.

4. 15-y-o boy accused of shooting at cops

A 15-year-old boy who had been reporting on condition of bail in the Kingston Central Division is accused of shooting at police officers in downtown Kingston. He has been charged with breaches of the Firearms Act.

5. Man charged in US$120k cocaine bust

The police have charged 48-year-old Fernando Roye, mechanic of a Kingston 7 address under the Dangerous Drugs Act (DDA) in relation to last Thursday's cocaine bust in St Andrew.

6. Green welcomes mapping of Jamaica's cultural, creative industries

Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Floyd Green, says the Mapping of Cultural and Creative Industries in Jamaica will increase the awareness of the island's resources and give an accurate valuation of the industries.

7. Phillips the man for PNP, finds poll

The Peter Phillips-led 'One PNP' team has again scoffed at claims that the People's National Party needs to replace him with Peter Bunting if it wants to defeat the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) in the next general election.

8. US to deny green card, citizenship to immigrants who use public benefits

The administration of US President Donald Trump announced Monday new rules that aim to deny permanent residency and citizenship to migrants who receive food stamps, Medicaid and other public welfare.

9. RADA seeks to implement sustainable water-harvesting techniques

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), Peter Thompson, says the organisation is seeking to implement sustainable water- harvesting techniques in the sector, as it seeks to boost the country's food security.

10. Vershon blames publicist as he offers apology

Jamaican reggae singer Vershon has confirmed that he was not barred from entering Bermuda 10 days ago after a show he was due to appear in was cancelled, putting the blame on his publicist, the latest salvo in a war of words.