O-Wrap: Members of Reparations Council announced ... CXC staggers release of exam results... Times Square welcomes Bartlett

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top ten stories for today:

1. Grange announces members of National Council on Reparations

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has announced the appointment of the National Council on Reparations for the period 29 July, 2019 to 28 July, 2022.

2. Hospital Hell

Junior doctors in the public health system have shared multiple horror stories of the conditions in which they work and which, they say, are putting the lives of patients at risk.

3. J'can's bigamy trial in St Vincent adjourned to September

A Magistrate's Court has adjourned to September 3, the trial of a 44-year-old Jamaican, on a charge of bigamy.

4. St James police seize firearm, arrest man

The St James police are reporting the seizure of a Bersa 9mm pistol with thirteen 9mm rounds of ammunition and the arrest of a man during a raid at Retirement district in the parish early this morning.

5. CXC staggers regional release of 2019 CAPE, CSEC results

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has announced a new system for the upcoming release of May/June 2019 CAPE and CSEC examination results. Students in Jamaica will be able to access their CAPE results between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm today (August 13) and the CSEC results will be released during the same time period on Thursday, August 15, the Education Ministry said in a release.

6. Police High Command offers condolences to family of former JCF member killed in Libya

The Police High Command is conveying condolences to the family of Clive Peck, a former member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and United Nations employee who died tragically in Libya this past weekend.

7. J'can gov't committed to stronger partnership with Diaspora — NY Deputy Consul General



Jamaica's Deputy Consul General to New York, Lisa Bryan-Smart, has reiterated the Government's commitment to expanding and strengthening partnerships with Jamaicans in the Diaspora.

8. Times Square welcomes Jamaica's tourism minister

Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett was welcomed via billboard to Times Square, New York City on Sunday, August 11. The billboard, located on Broadway and 43rd Street, in the heart of Times Square featured the message for five minutes, exposing Jamaica to an international audience.

9. Regional sugar producers want tariff enforced on imported white sugar

The Sugar Association of the Caribbean (SAC) is urging Caribbean Community (CARICOM) governments to strengthen the regional market for Caribbean white sugar by enforcing the Common External Tariff (CET) on imported white sugar.

10. 29 US states and cities sue Trump over climate protections

A coalition of 22 US states and seven cities on Tuesday sued President Donald Trump's administration to block it from easing restrictions on coal-burning power plants.