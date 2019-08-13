O-Wrap: Members of Reparations Council announced ... CXC staggers release of exam results... Times Square welcomes Bartlett
In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top ten stories for today:
1. Grange announces members of National Council on Reparations
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has announced the appointment of the National Council on Reparations for the period 29 July, 2019 to 28 July, 2022.
Junior doctors in the public health system have shared multiple horror stories of the conditions in which they work and which, they say, are putting the lives of patients at risk.
3. J'can's bigamy trial in St Vincent adjourned to September
A Magistrate's Court has adjourned to September 3, the trial of a 44-year-old Jamaican, on a charge of bigamy.
4. St James police seize firearm, arrest man
The St James police are reporting the seizure of a Bersa 9mm pistol with thirteen 9mm rounds of ammunition and the arrest of a man during a raid at Retirement district in the parish early this morning.
5. CXC staggers regional release of 2019 CAPE, CSEC results
The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has announced a new system for the upcoming release of May/June 2019 CAPE and CSEC examination results. Students in Jamaica will be able to access their CAPE results between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm today (August 13) and the CSEC results will be released during the same time period on Thursday, August 15, the Education Ministry said in a release.
6. Police High Command offers condolences to family of former JCF member killed in Libya
The Police High Command is conveying condolences to the family of Clive Peck, a former member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and United Nations employee who died tragically in Libya this past weekend.
7. J'can gov't committed to stronger partnership with Diaspora — NY Deputy Consul General
Jamaica's Deputy Consul General to New York, Lisa Bryan-Smart, has reiterated the Government's commitment to expanding and strengthening partnerships with Jamaicans in the Diaspora.
8. Times Square welcomes Jamaica's tourism minister
Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett was welcomed via billboard to Times Square, New York City on Sunday, August 11. The billboard, located on Broadway and 43rd Street, in the heart of Times Square featured the message for five minutes, exposing Jamaica to an international audience.
9. Regional sugar producers want tariff enforced on imported white sugar
The Sugar Association of the Caribbean (SAC) is urging Caribbean Community (CARICOM) governments to strengthen the regional market for Caribbean white sugar by enforcing the Common External Tariff (CET) on imported white sugar.
10. 29 US states and cities sue Trump over climate protections
A coalition of 22 US states and seven cities on Tuesday sued President Donald Trump's administration to block it from easing restrictions on coal-burning power plants.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy