O-Wrap: No charges for 'careless' stunt driver... China Harbour warns against scams...Portland man murders wife
In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories for today:
1. No charges for 'careless' stunt driver
The confessed driver of a motor car who was captured recklessly stunt driving in a video that went viral last week got off scot-free after surrendering to the police.In fact, all Dennis Dietrih did yesterday was to offer a public apology for his actions.
2. Clarendon farmers diversifying crop production to be more climate resilient
Over 300 farmers from nine communities in Clarendon have increased their awareness of climate change and its effects on agriculture.
3. MP Green pledges $1m to assist St Elizabeth fire victim farmers
Member of Parliament (MP) for South West St Elizabeth, Floyd Green, has pledged $1 million from his Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to the victims of the devastating fire at Flagaman in the parish.
4. China Harbour warns against scams using the company's name
China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) is warning that scammers are using its name in an effort to dupe people out of their goods and money and is urging the public to contact the company's office for confirmation if they are suspicious of any request being made to them in the firm's name, particularly when it includes requests for money, goods or services.
5. Forest fires in Brazil surge as deforestation accelerates
The number of forest fires in Brazil surged in the first eight months of 2019, official data show, as President Jair Bolsonaro faces growing criticism over rampant destruction of the Amazon.
6. WINDALCO donates $500K for Jamaica National Children's Home back-to-school
Bauxite company WINDALCO yesterday (August 20) handed over a cheque valued at J$500,000 to assist with back-to-school and other expenses for the 41 children affected by the recent fire at the Jamaica National Children's Home on Friday, August 9.
7. Portland man fatally stabs common-law wife, torches house
The Portland police are probing the circumstances surrounding the murder of a woman and the subsequent arson of her home on Tuesday, August 20.
8. Woman shot dead in Gregory Park, St Catherine
A 38-year-old woman was shot dead last night by unknown assailants on Queens Avenue in Gregory Park, St Catherine, the police have reported.
9. Updated water Master Plan to make provision for climate change — WRA
The Water Resources Authority (WRA) is assuring that the updated National Water Plan will consider current impacts of climate change on the nation's water resources.
10. Support local entrepreneurs in commemorating World Entrepreneurs' Day – Industry Ministry
The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries is today, August 21, encouraging the public to buy at least one item from a local entrepreneur or support a small business, in commemorating World Entrepreneurs' Day.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy