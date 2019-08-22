O-Wrap: Road fatalities up 19%... Minor quake felt in Jamaica... Commissioner orders probe into Dunrobin Ave stunt driving

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories for today:

1. Road fatalities up by 19%

As the debate continues over the slap on the wrist handed out to a motorist captured on tape performing dangerous stunts on Dunrobin Avenue in St Andrew, the Road Safety Unit in the Ministry of Transport is reporting a 19 per cent increase in road fatalities this year when compared to last year.

2. EPOC to continue domestic monitoring of Jamaica's Economic Reform Programme

The Government today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Economic Programme Oversight Committee (EPOC), extending domestic monitoring of Jamaica's Economic Reform Programme beyond the end of the Precautionary Stand-By Arrangement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

3. UWI climbs in regional ranking

After its 2018 debut in the Times Higher Education (THE) Latin America University Rankings, The University of the West Indies (The UWI) has climbed even higher in the 2019 report published by the prestigious UK-based ranking agency.

4. Minor quake felt in sections of Jamaica

The Earthquake Unit has confirmed that a minor earthquake was felt in sections of the island today.The unit said the quake struck at 6:45 am approximately four kilometres northwest of Guys Hills in St Catherine.

5. 'We were not lost at sea,' say St Thomas fishermen

A group of fishermen who, according to media reports were lost at sea, have returned to the island.The 16 men, who reportedly left the harbour in Port Morant, St Thomas in two boats on Monday, told OBSERVER ONLINE that they were not lost at sea.

6. Sagicor launches health insurance plan for school children

Sagicor Life Jamaica has launched a health insurance plan to provide coverage for youth up to age 21 who are currently enrolled in school.

7. Police commissioner orders further probe into stunt driving on Dunrobin Ave

Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson has ordered a further probe into the reckless stunt driving captured on a video that went viral last week after subsequent footage of the black Mercedes Benz motorcar involved in the act emerged on social media yesterday.

8. India 203-6 at stumps in first Test

Ajinkya Rahane's 18th half-century anchored India's revival to 203 for six on the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Thursday.

9. Canada supporting Caribbean climate resilience efforts

The Canadian High Commission to Jamaica has assured that Canada is committed to supporting the Caribbean's climate resilience efforts.

10. JTA Credit Union awarding student teachers $2.7m in scholarships

The Jamaica Teachers' Association Credit Union (JTACU) says it will, this year, award scholarships and grants totalling $2.7 million to teachers who are in their final year of study.