O-Wrap: C'bean braces for TS Dorian... GDP up by 1.0%... Murder at children's home

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories for today:

1. Tropical Storm Dorian strengthens, could become hurricane Wednesday

Much of the eastern Caribbean island of Barbados shutdown on Monday as Tropical Storm Dorian approached the region and gathered strength, threatening to turn into a small hurricane that forecasters said could affect the northern Windward islands and Puerto Rico in upcoming days.

2. Holness urges housing developers to invest in eastern Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is encouraging housing developers to invest in the eastern end of Jamaica as the Government moves to develop that section of the island.

3. Earthquake preparedness important to protect economic gains — ODPEM head

Director General of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), Richard Thompson, says significant emphasis must be placed on earthquake preparedness, in order to protect the economic gains in the country.

4. PIOJ reports 1.0% increase in GDP

The Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) this morning reported that the country during the April-June quarter has recorded GDP growth of 1.0 per cent relative to the corresponding period. This represents 18 consecutive quarters of growth spanning four and a half years.

5. Guns seized in Hellshire and Kingston, no arrests made

The police are reporting the seizure of two firearms in separate operations over the weekend. The first of the two weapons was during operations on Myers Street in Kingston on Saturday while the second was seized in Hellshire, St Catherine on Sunday.

6. Waite sacked as Arnett Gardens coach

Jamaica's National assistant head coach Jerome Waite has been sacked by Arnett Gardens, due to his duties to the national team, OBSERVER ONLINE has been reliably informed.

7. Teen charged with murder of peer at children's home

The St Elizabeth police are confirming that a 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a 17-year-old at the Manning's Home Child Care facility (for boys) in Southfield, St Elizabeth.

8. Windies batsmen need to look in the mirror, says skipper Holder

Captain Jason Holder has urged his batting group to undertake deep introspection in the wake of West Indies' 318-run defeat to India in the opening Test in Antigua on Sunday.

9. JPS pushing to repair defective streetlights



The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) says it is pushing to repair the nearly 10 per cent of streetlights that are defective across the island. This, the company noted, follows the repair of 14,290 lamps from January to June of this year.

10. G7 pledges millions to help fight Amazon fires



The G7 has agreed to spend 20 million euros (US$22 million) on the Amazon, mainly to send fire-fighting aircraft to tackle the huge blazes engulfing many parts of the world's biggest rainforest, the presidents of France and Chile announced Monday.