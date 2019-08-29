O-Wrap: Strike at NWC... Guardsman to manage Fort Clarence...School train service delayed

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top ten stories for today.

1. NWC closes Marescaux Road office due to strike action

The National Water Commission (NWC) has closed its Kingston and St Andrew Commercial Office at 4 Marescaux Road due to current strike action at the location.

2. Gov't labs upgraded to analyse sugar, salt and fat in foods

For the first time, Jamaica will have the capacity to analyse the sugar, salt and fat content of food products.

3. St Elizabeth farmers to receive aid after fire

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries says that Jamaica Broilers Group Limited will be hosting a handover of seeds, fertilizer and chemicals to farmers who were affected by the August 16 fire in Flagaman, St Elizabeth.

4. Guardsman takes over management of Fort Clarence Beach

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) is reporting that effective Sunday September 1, Guardsman Hospitality Limited (GHL) will assume management and operational responsibility of Fort Clarence Beach in St Catherine.

5. Suspect in businessman's murder nabbed in Westmoreland

The police have made a breakthrough in their investigation into the murder of Westmoreland businessman Gladstone Clarke.

6. Health ministry to launch PrEP pilot programme before year end

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will be launching its Pre-exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) pilot programme before the end of the year in an effort to reduce new cases of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) to zero.

7. 'Technical issues' cause delay of proposed school train service – Transport Ministry

The Ministry of Transport and Mining is reporting that the implementation of a school train service proposed by Transport Minister Robert Montague in his Sectoral presentation on June 4, has been delayed beyond the start of the September back-to-school period as a result of “technical challenges”.

8. Food for the Poor responds with aid for the Good Shepherd Home



Charity organisation Food For The Poor (FFP) says it has responded to the needs of residents of the Good Shepherd Home, operated by the Missionaries of the Poor, that was severely damaged by fire on Tuesday night.

9. Shanieka Ricketts wins Diamond League triple jump trophy

Jamaica's Shanieka Ricketts has won the women triple jump at the IAAF Diamond League currently underway in Zurich, Switzerland.Ricketts, who led after five jumps, produced a personal best of 14.92 metres to take the Diamond Trophy.

10. White-faced capuchin monkey captured in Jack's Hill

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) is confirming the capture of a non-native white-faced capuchin monkey sighted in Jack's Hill, St Andrew over the past few days.