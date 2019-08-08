O-Wrap: JPS seeks rate increase ... PNP wants legal publishing of PM assets ... Bronze for Williamson

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top ten stories for today:

1. JPS seeks rate increase

The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) has filed a rate review application with the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) which, if approved, will result in an average increase of 3.2 per cent in overall monthly bills to customers by early next year.

2. Kenyan President confirmed as Tourism Resilience Centre honorary co-chair

President of the Republic of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, has accepted Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett's invitation to be Honorary Co-Chair (representing Africa) of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCM).

3. Ground breaking for Rhyne Park Housing Development tomorrow

Ground will be broken tomorrow at Rose Hall in Montego Bay, St James for the construction of the Rhyne Park Housing Development, where 754 units are to be built primarily to benefit workers in the tourism industry.

4. World warned: change now or endanger food and climate

Humanity faces increasingly painful trade-offs between food security and rising temperatures within decades unless emissions are curbed and unsustainable farming and deforestation halted, a landmark climate assessment said Thursday.

5. We want a legal publishing of Holness' asset declaration — PNP

The People's National Party (PNP) says that it will continue to push for the National Integrity Commission to publish and gazette the summary of the Statutory Declaration of Assets and Liabilities filed by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, in accordance with the Integrity Act, as its non-disclosure is a breach of the law, which triggers mandatory sanctions.

6. The Cockpit Country: an environmental, cultural and historical asset, says Holness

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Cockpit Country is an environmental, cultural and historical asset which the Government of Jamaica values greatly.

7. High jump bronze for Williamson at Pan-Am Games

Kimberly Williamson won the bronze medal in the women's high jump on today's third day of track and field at the Pan-American Games in Lima, Peru, clearing 1.84m.

8. Agriculture minister announces increased cocoa prices

Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Audley Shaw, has announced an increase in the price of cocoa payable to farmers.The price per box will move from $2,600 to $3,000 per box.

9. Wet outfields turns first Windies, India ODI into 34 over-per-side clash

A wet outfield has forced yet another reduction in overs with the opening One-Day International of the three-match series between West Indies and India now a 34-over per side affair.

10. Vershon demands apology after being denied entry to Bermuda

Jamaican entertainer Vershon has demanded an apology from authorities after he was refused entry to Bermuda when the weekend concert he was scheduled to perform in was cancelled.