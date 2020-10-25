Several roads in Clarendon impassable

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising motorists in Clarendon to avoid several roads which are now impassable due to flooding.

The NWA urged motorists to avoid using the road from Mocho to Frankfield as extreme flooding is being experienced along the corridor. The agency noted that the Crooked River Road is also under water.

The main roads from Spalding to Cave Valley and Toll Gate to Rest are also flooded and impassable.

The Alley Bridge in May Pen to Sour Sop Turn in Bucknor are also impassable.

The NWA said flooding is also being experienced in border areas — along the Porus main road to Mandeville, and Junction in St Elizabeth.