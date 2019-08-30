Weekly Round-up: Ja's economy grows 1%... Fire displaces 80 Kingston residents… Briana tests positive for banned substance

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Planning Institute of Jamaica on Monday reported that the Jamaican economy grew by one per cent in the April to June 2019 quarter, extending Jamaica's growth trend to 18 consecutive quarters or four-and-a-half years.

In other news, some 80 residents were displaced Tuesday night after a massive fire destroyed their homes on Fleet and Tower streets in the Parade Gardens area of downtown Kingston.

Among those affected were 56 mentally ill and physically challenged men who were being housed at the Good Shepherd Home on Tower Street. Thirteen children are also among the homeless.

And in sport, news broke on Tuesday that double world under-20 sprint champion Briana Williams tested positive for a banned substance, which is said to have been over-the-counter cold medicine she took while competing in June.

Watch as OBSERVER ONLINE wraps this week for you.

