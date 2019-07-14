Peart tells Comrades to 'run' Phillips

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Former Member of Parliament for Manchester North Western Dean Peart is urging Dr Peter Phillips to back out of the presidential race and pave the way for Peter Bunting to be elected unopposed.

Endorsing Bunting at the Rise United launch at the Manchester High School a short while ago, Peart argued that the People's National Party (PNP) needs a change in leadership if it is to emerge victorious in the next general election.

"If you give a man you business fi run fi two and a half, three years and when u come back it bankrupt you no run him baxide," declared Peart.

In the meantime, councillor for the Trafalgar Division in St Andrew South East Kari Douglas argued the Bunting has returned energy to the PNP.

According to Douglas, the PNP needs a leader with 'wow' which is what Bunting provides.

—Arthur Hall