Shot fired at windshield wiper hits female motorist in Liguanea — reports

ST ANDREW, Jamaican — A woman was shot at the Barbican Road entrance to the Sovereign Centre in St Andrew this morning.



Reports are that a motorist refused the services of a windshield wiper, sparking an altercation during which it is reported that the motorist pulled his firearm and aimed it at the windshield wiper, firing a single shot.



But, eyewitnesses told OBSERVER ONLINE that the gunshot went through the window of woman's motorcar and hit her.



She was rushed to the hospital. The police say investigations are ongoing.



Kimberley Hibbert