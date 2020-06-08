ISA trumpets contributions to Blue Economy on World Oceans Day

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The International Seabed Authority (ISA), which is headquartered in Kingston, Jamaica, today marked the occasion of World Oceans Day by highlighting its role in advancing the Blue Economy.

Speaking at a United Nations virtual event under the World Oceans Day theme: 'Innovation for a Sustainable Ocean' earlier today, ISA Secretary-General Michael W Lodge spoke specifically to the 30-year-old organisation's development of ocean science and global regulations related to deep seabed mining.

“One of the most significant contributions of ISA to the Blue Economy has been to harness the power of the exploration industry to gather critical scientific knowledge to inform decision-making processes,” said Lodge.

He participated in a panel titled 'The Blue Economy and Private Sector Impact' and moderated by Scientific American editor Curtis Brainard.

“It is through this research that we will be able to identify the best measures required to protect the marine environment,” Lodge added. “Over the past 30 years, there have been more than 800 research cruises to the Clarion-Clipperton Zone alone, totaling more than 6,000 days at sea.”

The Secretary-General highlighted ISA's second major contribution to the Blue Economy - the unique legal system developed to manage the sustainable development of mineral resources in the international deep seabed area.

“Seabed mining is a new industry, but one that promises great benefits for the world, as well as risks [that] need to be managed,” he said. “Never before have we had the opportunity to put the regulatory framework in place before a new industry begins, and we are doing this through a collaborative process, with full participation of stakeholders, and with environmental protection at the centre.”

“I hope everyone will join us in these efforts and together deliver a Blue Economy that is fair to everyone,” he added.

The event, which attracted leading voices from around the globe, was designed to celebrate the role of the oceans in everyday life and inspire action to protect the ocean and the sustainable use of marine resources.

World Oceans Day was first introduced in 1992 to raise awareness of the crucial role the sea plays as a source of food, oxygen and medicine. It was officially recognised by the UN in 2008.

World Oceans Day signals the beginning of World Oceans Week, being observed until June 12.