Police Commissioner on the road greeting team members

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson was on the road from early this morning meeting with and spreading Christmas cheers with members of his team.

“It is important that policemen and women across the island are acknowledged for the work they do especially on a day like this.

“While the majority of Jamaicans are celebrating Christmas, the police are at their posts protecting and caring for the nation.

“That is our job, that is our station in life and we do it proudly and with honour,” Anderson told Observer Online during one of his many stops.

The Commissioner, yesterday, visited police officers in the rural parishes while today his efforts were concentrated in the Kingston and St Andrew areas.