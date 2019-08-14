Accounts set up for donations to help Jamaica National Children's Home
KINGSTON, Jamaica —The Jamaica Methodist District Office is advising that cash donations to help in the restoration of the Jamaica National Children's Home may be lodged to any of four accounts in Jamaican and foreign currency at JN Bank.
The account numbers are:
Account Number Currency
2094463027 JMD
2094463028 USD
2094463024 CAD
2094463026 GBP
Fire of unknown origin destroyed sections of the Jamaica National Children's Home (JNCH) last Friday evening.
The Methodist Church, which owns and manages the home, is also making a special appeal for donations of items for the children who lost all their personal items (underwear, night gowns, clothes, shoes, bags and items for school, which resumes soon).
Donation drop off points are the Jamaica National Children's Home, Papine, St.Andrew (9:00 am to 4:00 pm Monday – Friday) and the Jamaica Methodist District Office, 143 Constant Spring Rd (9: am to 5:00 pm Monday – Friday).
The Methodist Church said the children are now comfortably housed at a temporary facility where they are being offered counselling and other services.
It also expressed thanks to all those who have supported the JNCH over the years.
