Four men convicted on sexual offence charges in St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The police are reporting that four St James men pleaded guilty to serious sexual offence charges and were convicted when they appeared in the St James Circuit Court from Monday, May 20 to Friday, May 24.

Convicted are:

· Lloyd Tomlinson, who was found guilty of rape and forcible abduction. He was sentenced to five years imprisonment on each charge and the sentences are to run concurrently.

· Germaine Clarke, who pleaded guilty to sexual intercourse with a person under 16. He was sentenced to three years imprisonment.

· Tevan Martin who was sentenced to two years imprisonment suspended for three years with a supervision order for the charges of sexual intercourse with a person under 16 and grievous sexual assault.

· Paul Reid, who pleaded guilty to incest, was sentenced to five years imprisonment at hard labour.