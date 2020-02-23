Sunday Horoscope - February 23

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, February 23, 2020: This year, you open up to a myriad of opportunities. They keep coming, forcing you to stop and make some key life decisions. If single, several potential sweeties knock on your door. See who and what works for you. If attached, you and your significant other make a decision that heralds a change of pace — if nothing else. Caring increases between the two of you. PISCES helps heal you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You suddenly reverse gears and feel as if you need to relax and take a step back. Honour your needs. You have had so much activity around you that slowing down will be a pleasure for you. Tonight: Vanish while you can.

This Week: More and more energy builds around you. Do not slow yourself down.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Stay in contact with your needs and refuse to be pushed. How you handle a personal matter could change. Investigate and you might find that what you thought was happening is actually a whole different story. Tonight: Where your friends are.

This Week: Recognise what you could accomplish with a little bit of help.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You often feel pressured to act in a certain manner and handle problems directly. Look within instead of acting. You might not feel comfortable with what another party asks for. Say so. Tonight: A force to be dealt with.

This Week: Zero in on a major priority.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You have a way of dealing with problems that confuses others. You feel your way through problems. Though you might believe you appear logical, your instincts play a major role in your decisions at present. Tonight: Relax to a movie.

This Week: You have a lot of punch and energy. Pick what you want to focus on.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): How you see a loved one could be a lot different from in your past. One-on-one relating takes a lot of your time. How you deal with another party might change substantially once you make a key decision. Tonight: Be responsive to a loved one.

This Week: Once you accept the status quo, change becomes likely.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Your ability to move a project forward could force you to rethink a problem and get to the bottom of what is happening. A key person, loved one or relative invites you to join him or her. The only answer is yes. Tonight: Forget tomorrow. Live it up today.

This Week: Allow a partner to take a stronger role in a project.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): You might consider slowing down and completing a project that has been on the back burner. How you deal with a child, as well as a situation surrounding a loved one, might radically change. Tonight: Go with impulse.

This Week: If you really want to complete a project, defer to another party.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): You might want to consider your options with greater care. Once you open up and share what is happening, you could be stunned by another person's perspective. Tonight: Let situations flow.

This Week: Honour your needs involving a partnership or relationship. All will fall into place soon.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Settle in and get to the bottom of a problem on the homefront. For some, it might be as simple as raking the lawn. For others, making the decision to move might be the issue. You know what you ultimately want. Tonight: Order in.

This Week: Let your sense of humour come out.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Your sensitivity to a conversation and certain people runs high. Try not to be too callous with this matter to cover up your feelings. Be as authentic as you can. Tonight: Something as simple as a cozy meal and a chat puts everything back into balance.

This Week: Do not hesitate to dig in your heels about a certain situation.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): You have the ability to move past a problem. You make your own decisions and are not easily pushed in one direction or another. Use caution with any decision involving finances. Tonight: Keep to your budget.

This Week: Speak your mind, but do not expect others to agree with you.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): When you move past self-imposed restrictions, you could be delighted with the results. Your sense of humour emerges. A loved one or dear friend plays a role in a decision. Tonight: Put on your dancing shoes.

This Week: Honour your needs, but be aware of the costs of doing so.

(c) 2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.