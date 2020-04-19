Sunday Horoscope

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, April 19, 2020: This year you will make some changes that others might find amazing. Consider stopping any wild actions, especially if they could have financial ramifications. You will not want to deal with problems in this area of your life. If you are single, you will meet someone when you are out and about. This person could be significant to your life. If you are attached, you enjoy your time alone as a couple. At times, however, the need for space will interfere. CAPRICORN emphasises the importance of financial stability.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Tension builds as your need to dominate emerges. You are fortunate that you can see a matter very differently from how many others do. You are sensitive to others' feelings, and you understand that you can't force people to respond as you wish. Tonight: You are noticed.

This Week: Monday and Tuesday, meetings provide direction.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A project demands your attention and people seek you out. You are able to make a difference that could surprise even you. A friend might make the first move. Reach out to someone at a distance. Tonight: Let someone help you break past an emotional boundary.

This Week: Tension appears to be the name of the game.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): One-on-one relating seems to bring attention to a partnership that means a lot to you. You could be unusually lucky when relating to this person, as you feel empowered when relating to him or her. The unexpected tends to point you in a new direction. Tonight: Visit a loved one.

This Week: Detach in order to gain a broader perspective.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Your emotional nature might be difficult to define, as mood changes are the status quo. Try to go with the flow. Your imagination sometimes leads you down the rabbit's hole. Make sure you test out a “great” idea before recommending it. Tonight: Be in the moment.

This Week: Trust that solutions will find their way to you.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): You have a style that is unique; others admire many of your traits. Confusion marks information heading in your direction. Ask as many questions as you need to in order to fill in the blanks. Tonight: Touch base with a friend who nearly always is involved in some uproar.

This Week: Smile, and enjoy what is happening.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Your creativity comes into play when interacting with loved ones. Whatever you choose to do will be slightly off the beaten path. Expect to hear some positive feedback. How you communicate makes a big difference in others' responses. Tonight: Forget tomorrow; live it up.

This Week: The pace lightens up from Wednesday on.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): You might opt for a lazy day close to home. Read the Sunday paper, or rent a movie or two. Indulging every so often helps you recycle and feel good. An invitation or a surprise arrival could toss your plans in the air. Ultimately, you get to call the shots. Tonight: Happy at home.

This Week: Tap into your creativity.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Make your Sunday round of calls early on, if possible. Someone might be looking for you. Your plans could be subject to change, but you must decide whether it's OK to make an adjustment. Opt to meet for a bite to eat. Tonight: Only what you want to do.

This Week: Demands and responsibilities surround you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Be careful when dealing with your finances. You easily could make a mistake. Avoid any money commitments. A little restraint will be helpful. A pleasant surprise heads your way. Listen to what is being offered by another person. Tonight: Stick to your plans, if possible.

This Week: You will have an excellent sense of what to do.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Transform your schedule, which has been routine for quite a while. You might need to infuse your day with different elements. You'll want to make a difference in a loved one's life. Be careful, as a surprise could be more upsetting than you realise. Tonight: Make nice.

This Week: You have a way with money.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Lie low today, and screen your calls and e-mails for a while. How you see your universe could be changing, as you note changes in your environment as well as in various people in your life. How much are you a participant in this situation? Tonight: Get a good night's sleep.

This Week: Take charge and prioritise, and the results will amaze you.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Your ability to acquire friends from various walks of life surprises many people. You might observe a loved one change his or her ideas because of what he or she is experiencing. This change comes partially from your words and/or actions. Tonight: Celebrate the night away!

This Week: Wednesday you hit your power days of the month.