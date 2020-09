Sunday Horoscope - September 20

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, September 20, 2020: A manager, a harmoniser and a healer, you excel this year due to your observant powers. They allow you to make a profitable investment and to complete an important project close to your heart. If single, you fall in love with someone in your same field. You'll need patience though. If attached, you work on an ex-citing enterprise together that brings you recognition. You grow even closer. SCORPIO worships you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A sense of deja vu surrounds you today. It's a very interesting day. It allows you to purge any old dilemmas and financial debts. You're deeply aware of interconnections now. It is an ideal time to examine financial decisions and documents. Tonight: Blown away.

Next Week: Gratitude for all you have.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Partnerships are growing. Others want commitment from you. Encourage others to communicate. Conversations and emails help you explore the parameters of important relationships. You realise a great deal. Tonight: Good fortune affecting your personal life as well as professional status.

Next Week: New productions are in the making.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You'll find satisfaction in getting organised today, especially if the household is a little lively. Use a subtle approach. Share your love and concern in practical ways. Prepare a nourishing dish, make a warm garment, or play with someone you care about. Tonight: Relax.

Next Week: A new partnership is formed.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Approach others with initiative. Be confident and bold about your ideas. While everyone else is relaxing you will be working on something important. Today makes you aware of the need for adjustments and growth. Tonight: Play with the younger generation.

Next Week: You receive the offer of a contract.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Your family life may be entering a new cycle. Make improvements, adding to the beauty and comfort of your home. Bookshelves for your constantly expanding library would be a good place to start. Tonight: Enjoying the splendour of your own castle.

Next Week: Others want to be closer.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Resist the temptation to exaggerate today. A tall tale told now could damage your credibility. Be factual about all communication, and be subtle with jokes and humour. Others may be in a serious frame of mind. Tonight: Catch up with other friends and lighter spirits.

Next Week: A new cycle begins in your domestic quarters.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): You will enjoy beautiful possessions today. Shopping sprees result in important acquisitions. There is a yearning for more spending power and cash flow. Extra work that promises to compensate you suddenly looks very attractive. Tonight: Give yourself what you really value.

Next Week: You have to make an important choice.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Make plans involving study or travel. Expect to feel more enthusiastic and motivated. You assume a new aura of authority. Sincerity is a must. Expand cautiously and be certain you can keep promises you make. Tonight: As you like.

Next Week: A long lost love contacts you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): You're kindly disposed to someone in need, and extend help and advice. Make sure your efforts are wanted and appreciated before going through extra trouble. Listen to inner guidance to tap into your creativity. Tonight: A brilliant late-night brainstorming session with yourself.

Next Week: You gain recognition for your efforts.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Involvement with organisations brings satisfaction through altruistic and humanitarian activity. You can make real progress today. Friends contact you today wanting to catch up. Everyone talks about the pandemic. You receive an important invitation. Tonight: You've had enough; turn off.

Next Week: Ascension in your career.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Your confidence and trust in others is rewarded. Companions freely share information and skills. Social events will be brightened if games of skill and strategy such as chess or even Scrabble are available. Tonight: Cleaning up and feeling quite relieved.

Next Week: You receive an important offer for travel.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Love assumes an abstract quality. You would appreciate an exciting and imaginative companion with whom to share adventures. You think of someone from your past. It may be time to finally do a healing. Tonight: Make the call. Write the e-mail. Communicate.

Next Week: The heart wants what it wants.

(c) 2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.