Today's Horoscope - November 11, 2019

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019: This year, some people will think of you as a hot tamale. Others will see you as lucky and in sync. If single, your multifaceted personality sometimes confuses others. If people cannot accept and enjoy your multiple dimensions, do not waste your time — move on. If attached, the two of you note an increase in the passion that lies between you. A newfound intensity delights you. TAURUS often challenges you.

The stars show the kind of day you'll have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19) Your high energy might be disconcerting to another party who spends time with you. You need an outlet for tension and stress, even if it is just a brisk walk. You can be more indulgent when you are relaxed. Tonight: Your treat.

This Week: Use caution with finances. You might have a surprise on the way!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Use the daytime hours for you -- read the Sunday paper or luxuriate in bed watching a favorite movie. You might have a call or two to make, but you'll do it at your leisure. An invitation appears later in the day. Tonight: Meeting up with friends.

This Week: Know what you want and beam in just that starting Monday. You can manifest what you want.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Use the daylight hours when you feel good and energized. Your energy might be accelerated by a difficult and volatile discussion with a friend. You do not need to agree with each other. Tonight: Slow down and start thinking about the work week.

This Week: Choose to act midweek after others reveal where they stand.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) Be more aware of your responsibilities and others' needs. Someone will follow your lead. Bring friends and family together for a late brunch. Discussions could be quite animated. Tonight: Where the action is.

This Week: Emphasize your long-term goals and desires through Wednesday.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22) Reach out for a loved one at a distance. You could spend a lot of time catching up on news with each other. You may feel pressured later to bring others together. Tonight: A force to be dealt with.

This Week: Stay on top of worldly demands. You will want some free time starting Thursday.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22) Reach out for a friend or loved one who cares about you. Discussions prove to be animated and you both express very different ideas. Do not attempt to resolve a problem just yet. You will gain perspective, nonetheless. Tonight: Go exotic.

This Week: You can succeed if you pull back and listen.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22) Others come toward you; however, you could be feisty when dealing with a loved one or a close friend. Tempers could fly out of the blue. One-on-one relating takes over later in the day. Tonight: Add more spice to your life.

This Week: One-on-one relating creates a strong bond between you and another party early in the week.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21) You have a lot to do, and you want to clear out those chores. Some of you will be busy preparing your home for winter. By evening, get together with a family member. Tonight: Enjoy a chat with a loved one.

This Week: Defer to others, knowing full well you can always nix an idea should you not agree.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21) You cannot help but be frisky and fun-loving. A loved one or child could get frustrated and angry when with you. He or she has too much energy. Remain positive and all will work out. Tonight: Go for a good night's sleep.

This Week: Put your nose to the grindstone and you might be able to have a few free days at the end of the week.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19) Basics count when having a discussion with a child or loved one. Keep the conversation going but base it on shared values. Later in the day, a sense of mischief emerges. You could do anything. Tonight: Be naughty and nice!

This Week: Your intellect and ingenuity meet, allowing new ideas to pop up.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18) Speak your mind and be as clear as possible. A discussion could be lively but not always in sync. The other party could disagree vehemently and let you know. Tonight: Make plenty of time to get together with a friend.

This Week: A family member or a real estate investment demands attention through Tuesday. Lighten up Wednesday on.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20) How you see a financial question and spending this weekend could be a lot different from many of your associates, as well as your loved one. Hold up your end, but do not get into a fight if you can avoid it. Everyone has the right to his or her opinions. Tonight: Get together with friends for dinner.

This Week: Express your thoughts and feelings Tuesday and Wednesday. Hide out or work from home Wednesday on.