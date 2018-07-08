Sunday Horoscope - July 8

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, July 8, 2018: This year is a year to remember. Creativity, romance and children are highlighted. You also are likely to create what you desire. Your circle of friends will be instrumental in making your year so memorable. If you are single, imagine what could happen if you opted to be more open-minded. Explore your options. If you are attached, the two of you act as if you are new lovers. Enjoy this romantic period. TAURUS gives you good advice, but you tend not to follow it.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You will enjoy the easy and fun pace of the day. You might want to relax by the water or head to a favourite museum. Wherever you choose to be, you will enjoy yourself to the fullest. Try not to be so much in your own head. Tonight: Share a dream with a loved one.

This Week: Good news comes to you regarding your finances.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You feel optimistic, and are willing to let go more than usual. You finally might get together with a long-time friend. When you stop and look around, you'll realise how lucky you are. A new beginning becomes possible as the day goes on. Tonight: Stay present in the moment.

This Week: You feel a change in the air.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You might opt to get a head start on a project. When you are silent and reflective, you see a new path. A discussion with an associate probably is necessary. Though often you prefer not to hear this person's feedback, today might be a different story. Tonight: Do some re-evaluating.

This Week: You head into the week a force to behold.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You could see a personal matter much differently because of how someone explains the other side. Know that you might need to let go of a certain position in order to make progress. Seek out others' opinions, as you have today. Tonight: Happiest among the crowds.

This Week: An eclipse in your sign announces a new beginning.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): You are all personality. The problem lies in the fact that others want to involve you in all aspects of socialising. If you had your way, you would give yourself more space and spontaneity. Don't worry, you will be able to relax soon enough. Tonight: You're a presence to be cherished.

This Week: Zero in on what you want.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Reach past your normal limits right now, whether you are making plans, considering a different approach, or having a discussion. You might start understanding a loved one who at times seems ditzy. This person is often daydreaming. Tonight: Go along with a friend's wishes.

This Week: Others follow your lead.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): One-on-one relating elicits a strong reaction from a partner. You can deal with the innate uproar surrounding the situation. Fortunately, your sense of humour carries you through problems. You could be confused about what needs to happen. Tonight: Sort through different ideas.

This Week: Look at an issue from someone else's point of view.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): You have the opportunity to see a friend or family member quite differently. If you step back and observe how this person is with others, you might understand him or her better. Up to now you have wondered about your past interactions. Tonight: Say “yes” to an invitation.

This Week: Events encourage you to use logic.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Make it your pleasure to get into a project. You could enjoy the time alone. Perhaps you can do some thinking and questioning about recent events. Playing it low-key would be smart, and could help you see some obstacles that are likely to arise. Tonight: Get a head start on tomorrow.

This Week: One-on-one relating could be stymied later in the week.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Your playfulness delights a child or loved one. Know that this person will respond in kind. Decide to get involved with a hobby or activity that delights both of you. You might even head out to a fair or an amusement park. Let your inner child out. Tonight: On centre stage.

This Week: Dive into your work.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Get together with a friend whom you have not been able to see in a while. You need to visit with this person in order to explain how busy you have been. Once you clear the air, you will have a great time together. Tonight: Go to dinner and a movie with a loved one.

This Week: Spontaneity marks the week.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): You can be a bit too vague for people to really get who you are. Opt for simplicity, and be open to others' questions. Though you have difficulty being simple and clear, make an effort. A close friend wants to call the shots and run the show; let him or her. Tonight: Dinner for two.

This Week: Strap on your seat belt.

(c) 2018 by King Features Syndicate Inc.