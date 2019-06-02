Today's horoscope — June 2, 2019

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, June 2, 2019: This year, you seem unusually alert and charismatic. Others follow your lead with ease. If single, you could be on overload as far as how many suitors you have. If you're attached, the two of you are renewed just being together. Your sweetie becomes even more romantic. GEMINI often has a lot of gossip to share.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You accomplish a lot if you so choose. Communications could be excessive and demanding. However, you learn a lot about others. You might have believed that you knew everything about a close loved one. You find out otherwise! Tonight: Speak your mind.

This Week: You have so much to celebrate. Make a long overdue decision.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Be more in touch with your feelings and choices. You could feel as if someone is revealing all of his or her thoughts. Ask questions and you could hit a roadblock. Your more possessive side emerges if you feel insecure. Tonight: Pick up the tab.

This Week: You might be overly involved with finances. You could make an excellent financial decision this week.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Your personality dominates wherever you go. Others want to share with you. You might have difficulty focusing on others and their thoughts. You feel a need to be more open and free. You draw quite a few friends. Stop and be attentive. Tonight: As you like it.

This Week: You hit your power day Monday. You can feel the difference. Use your ability to draw others together.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Go within to find an answer to a problem. You might like some time to reflect on certain matters and be a little less busy than usual. A partner or a dear friend could be changing right in front of you. Chat over brunch. Tonight: Get a good night's sleep.

This Week: Tuesday you feel a difference. Use the following days for high-priority matters.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Stay on top of all the invitations that emanate from your friends. You could have a very hectic pace at present. You might want to consider how busy you want to be. Note another person's gesture, which might be subtle. Tonight: Don't even try to make it an early night.

This Week: Reach out to a dear friend. You might hear news that needs time for you to grasp and consider.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Tension builds between you and an authority figure. Rather than allowing a problem to rear its ugly head, try to resolve a potential difference of opinion or accept the power of different perspectives. Tonight: A loved one seems to be changing right in front of you.

This Week: Touch base with a pal. This person will help you get one step closer to a goal.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Reach out for family and friends at a distance. You will discover quickly that you have missed out on some news. A potential trip could be in the offing. Know what you want and where you are heading. Tonight: Make merry. Forget tomorrow is Monday.

This Week: Peculiar events mark the next few days. You understand where others are coming from.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Relate on a one-on-one level with others. They might be flattered by all the attention. You will open up to a dear friend and want to discuss certain issues. The caring between you and the other party is a given. Tonight: Be a duo.

This Week: Relate directly to a key person. A sense of nostalgia develops between you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): You have your unique style and way of living. You seem to many to be always on the go, expressing your strong opinions. At present, someone else could be driving the pace. You could be slightly bored by this person's ideas and conversation. He or she might feel banal. Tonight: Accept an invitation.

This Week: Others will dominate. You cannot prevent or stop this trend. Ride with it.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): You have a project that you want to complete. Try not to push so hard to get everything done. Isolate the project and put your energy into this matter. You will feel good from all that you accomplish. Tonight: Go for a brisk walk after dinner.

This Week: To succeed, you will need to defer to others. Follow through and you will be smiling.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): You might giggle about what a child or loved one shares. A relationship might be heating up out of the blue. Stay anchored even if you are getting into a new person romantically, or let go with a loved one and have a lot of fun. Tonight: Full of playfulness.

This Week: You could have difficulty landing Monday. Others demand your attention at the end of the week.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Your emotions emerge when dealing with a family member. You have strong feelings about this person and how he or she affects you. A change might be occurring at work or in how others view you. Tonight: Fun at home.

This Week: Creativity surges as it rarely does. An imaginative few days could ensue.

