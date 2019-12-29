Today's Horoscope — December 29, 2019

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, December 29, 2019: This year, you open up to many possibilities. Be realistic about what works and fits your long-term goals. You will tend to be somewhat cautious. If single, you want a friendship at the base of any relationship. You might go through a lot of people until you find someone capable of being a friend and lover. If attached, the two of you often work together on major projects. You enjoy each other's company. Make a point of going out more together and having an old-fashioned date; the romance needs to flow too. AQUARIUS is a strong personality that will tell you what they think.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You might want to centre yourself. You see many possibilities. No matter what you choose to do, you might be slightly disappointed. An older relative might want you to join him or her. Tonight: A must appearance.

This Week: You could be instrumental in helping others form their resolutions.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Be willing to throw yourself into whatever is going on. You will take the lead wherever you are as you seem more mellow than you have for a while. Do not back off from a discussion. Tonight: Dinner out.

This Week: Refuse to get locked in to another person's thinking.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Reach out for a loved one who makes a difference in your life. Listen to the news with some compassion even if you do not agree with the conclusion. You can make a change in the outcome. Tonight: Try a new type of food.

This Week: You help others ring in the new year.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take the day off to spend with an immediate loved one. You take some time discussing an issue that often causes a hassle. Let it go. One-on-one relating allows closeness. Be careful with spending money. Tonight: Talk about your new year's resolution.

This Week: Take off for a few days; you need the getaway.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): You might be surprised at the various propositions you receive. You could decide to go along with the one that allows you to visit with the most people. A partner wants special time with you. Tonight: Say yes to the moment.

This Week: Someone delights you with their message.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): You can get through a project you have been putting off. You might want to clear out all the holiday decor. Make plans that mean a lot to you for the New Year. Tonight: Play it easy.

This Week: Listen to others. Be helpful. Be nurturing.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Emphasise friendship and the good feelings you have for a younger person. You like guiding this person. You like his or her values and above all how this person sees you in life. A loved one also needs time. Be smart. Make time. Tonight: Ever playful.

This Week: You feel best after the celebrations!

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): You might feel tense about a family member. Instead of getting worried, make a call and get together with this person. Keep the conversation light and easy. Let the other party talk. Tonight: Order in.

This Week: Your imagination proves dynamic, especially with New Year's resolutions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Reach out and make calls. Do not be surprised at what is happening. You might want to bring friends together to catch up on your holidays. How this happens could be a lot different from how you imagined. Tonight: Hang out.

This Week: Stay close to home. Remain responsive to those around you.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): You have a way of helping others see situations in a more realistic manner. Be willing to spell out the facts to a younger person who is not as adept at this skill. He or she might not appreciate your help. Tonight: Accept another person's ideas.

This Week: Invite others over for New Year's Eve. Throw a party. You will have a great time.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): You are full of energy and zip. You want to get together with a loved one, but also might want to touch base with several other people. You could feel scattered by everything you have to do. Tonight: Out and about.

This Week: Play it low-key. You could still be dragging from the weekend.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): You might want to get together with a friend quietly. You have a lot to share and want to catch up on news. Play it low-key with a loved one. He or she could be out of sorts. Tonight: Say little. Listen a lot.

This Week: Help others christen their new year well.

