Today's Horoscope — March 8, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, March 8, 2020: This year could be more significant than you realise. You will be able to understand both sides of an issue. Therefore, fighting to win becomes less important. If you are single, you will draw people who will tend to cause excitement in your life. Enjoy the roller coaster ride, but do not make commitments yet. If attached, the two of you often disagree, but you also respect your differences. You find a midpoint or resolution more easily. VIRGO tends to be emotional when dealing with others.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You might want to touch base with a dear friend today. You have a lot of projects to get done. Great ideas pop up out of the blue when sharing with this person. Tonight: Get a head start on tomorrow.

This Week: Much goes on behind the scenes. Hold back and observe.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You come out of your cocoon ready to go out and enjoy your loved ones, or perhaps take the kids to the zoo. Wherever you are, a good time is had by all. A conversation points to a fun idea. Tonight: Put your best foot forward.

This Week: A situation could push your creativity forward.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You have a tendency to go beyond the call of duty. You cannot get a situation under control with your normal ease. The unexpected runs wild, and an element of confusion could mount. Tonight: Head home early.

This Week: Basics count. You might need to review your priorities.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You speak your mind and others listen. Someone might become confused and unsure of which way to go. You might need to answer a lot of questions and clarify. Tonight: Speak your mind.

This Week: Do not allow a small difference to develop into anything more.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): You are high energy, and your creativity emerges. Expenses could go out of whack if you are not careful. Someone you look up to could be unusually unpredictable. Follow through on a loved one's suggestion. Tonight: Go for a good night's sleep.

This Week: You will make a difference if you take charge of your finances.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): You wake up energetic and ready to break a pattern. You might opt to join a friend who often inspires you to be more adventuresome. Unexpected news comes forward. You could be stunned but might choose to not react. Tonight: As you like it.

This Week: You have choices to make. Keep your interests in mind.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Every so often you need to take a personal day, sleep in and do what you want. Use today for this type of R and R. You might be happiest playing it low-key and not visiting with others. Tonight: Not to be found.

This Week: You make a difference to a loved one.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): An invitation might come forward that tosses you together with friends and people you like. Whatever is happening might not be as important as the get-together. Share an imaginative idea with a loved one. Tonight: Where the crowds are.

This Week: Zero in on your priorities.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Pressure builds, and you must check in with an older friend, relative or boss. Responsibilities keep being tossed at you. Allow yourself to say no. You could be a lot happier. Tonight: Indulge a family member.

This Week: Touch base with a child or a loved one.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Read between the lines, knowing full well you might not be able to help another person. Rather, accept where he or she is coming from. A call could trigger an imaginative idea or fantasy. Tonight: At a favourite spot.

This Week: Reach out for someone at a distance.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): You might need to make an important change that could cause some tension between you and a partner. What happens could be a problem, but it will only be short-term if you do not hang on to the issue. Tonight: Be with a favourite person.

This Week: One-on-one relating draws happy results.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Defer to a loved one who cares a lot about what happens between the two of you. Sometimes you are too emotional to make a good choice. Let the other party reveal his or her true colours. Tonight: The only answer is yes.

This Week: Relationship issues come to the forefront.

