Today's Horoscope — April 5, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, April 5, 2020: This year, you communicate exceptionally well, winning over the hearts and minds of others with your eloquence. You accomplish a long-held dream. A co-worker will have a personal situation that impacts your daily schedule. Be flexible and adapt to changes, as you are so good at doing. If single, there will be a change of status regarding a liaison. It might get serious. If attached, you have genuinely good fortune regarding romantic bliss. CAPRICORN is your greatest cheerleader.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Service to others is the theme of the day. You offer advice and support. A domestic adjustment works out for the best. Be understanding and avoid confrontations. Clear out your closets and the clutter from your desk and you will feel rejuvenated. Tonight: Early bed-time.

This Week: You bloom at week's end. Cheer in spring with friends.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): In love there's greater emotional depth to a relationship today. Be yourself and emotionally honest. You're deeply in touch with your creative side and might want to jot down the brilliant ideas you get today. Tonight: A relaxing night with a loved one.

This Week: Relate on a one-on-one basis. Others will seek you out.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You feel close to your roots. Spend time with your family and loved ones and stick close to home. A parent plays a role. Also take time to retreat to a private place for meditation. Security is key. Tonight: Indulge in a herbal bath.

This Week: Express your playful and caring nature.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You get your ideas across today, especially when you are talking to family members, siblings, and neighbours. You might be taking one or more short trips. Drive carefully and take time to check up on your mother. Tonight: Take time out for journaling and writing.

This Week: Speak your mind and expect to get a response.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): You might gain a financial boost that feels like a jolt of energy. Help comes through friends. A partner or lover also plays a role. Focus on your motivation and direction. Settle your accounts in order to ready yourself for the new upcoming week. Tonight: Prepare for Monday.

This Week: You feel empowered, but curb your spending.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): It is all about your health and emotional self and how you feel about yourself. Your feelings will fluctuate today. You might spend time either procrastinating or changing your plans. You focus on how the public relates to you. Tonight: Go out and live it up.

This Week: Zero in on a new possibility Thursday or Friday.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Your decisions are based on emotions rather than logic today. It is a good time to confide in a close friend whom you trust. Avoid self-destructive behaviour. Events from the past play a role today. Tonight: Lie low and rest and retreat.

This Week: Defer to others even though you have great ideas.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): It is all about opportunities that come your way today through friends or a social group. The opportunities come suddenly and without warning, so try to act quickly on them. They relate directly to your wishes and goals. Tonight: Return calls and e-mails.

This Week: Work toward a goal you have envisioned.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Variety is the spice of life today. Think freedom and no restrictions. Release old structures and gain a new point of view. Promote new ideas and follow your curiosity. You can overcome obstacles with ease. Tonight: Be part of a networking group online.

This Week: A child will need extra attention midweek.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Foreigners or a foreign country play a role in your day. It is a good time to plan a journey or discuss world-views, ideas, or philosophy. Publicity and advertising are emphasised. Catch up with old friends and family members. Tonight: All smiles.

This Week: There is no stopping you this week.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Be aware of decisions made behind closed doors today. Your psychic abilities will be heightened, so this will not be a problem. In romance your persistence pays off. You are building a foundation for your future. Tonight: Where the action is.

This Week: You make a difference with your ability to integrate unusual ideas.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Relationship day. Spend your time with loved ones, partners, and family. Do not walk away from the opportunity to clear the air with someone close or important to you in your life, even if it is the easier option. Tonight: A dinner with loved ones.

This Week: Greet spring with enthusiasm. Your energy will be joyous midweek.

