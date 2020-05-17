Today's horoscope — May 17, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, May 17, 2020: Outspoken and intense, you go all the way this year. Beware of being too hard on yourself. It is a frustrating but ultimately successful year for your project. If single, you prefer to play solo, but you meet someone who you can trust, and then it is up to you. If attached, you are not easy, but you give joy to your partner, who makes you two laugh with giddiness. CANCER is as attached as you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Today you stir up the status quo just to relieve the tedium of daily life. You will be enthused and motivated. You feel better than you have in a while. Tonight: You intuitively know what needs to be said, and you share the information openly.

This Week: Midweek you make great strides.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Healing is likely to occur through meditation and worship. You assimilate new ideas and make wise decisions. Make the most of private, quiet time. A creative project could begin to take form while you are enjoying a solitary walk. Tonight: Get a good night's sleep.

This Week: A new maturity beneficially impacts you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Group activities are rewarding; others have confidence in you. Ask for help with a cherished goal. Others go out of their way to please you. You will develop immediate rapport with new acquaintances. Tonight: Do not push yourself too hard.

This Week: There will be opportunities to add to your income.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Your working environment is sociable and friendly today. Use creative ideas and add a touch of beauty to professional duties. Do not indulge in casual gossip. Loyalties are changing and work politics are especially volatile. Tonight: An elderly family member is overly serious.

This Week: An old estranged friend contacts you.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Music and art from other lands uplift you. It is easy to become friends with those from a different background. Writing and study bring pleasure. It is a good time to enrol in courses and seminars for the summer. Tonight: Relate on a one-on-one basis.

This Week: A project you have contemplated is worth pursuing.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22: Today finds you doing research work. Your skills as a detective are sharp, and a mystery is solved. Partners are generous if you need a loan. Invested or inherited resources add to your income. Tonight: You have the courage to express yourself.

This Week: Get to know a new friend better before sharing confidences.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): You will be concerned about fairness and propriety. Be patient if dealing with government offices or politicians. Background research and documentation will win them over to your point of view. Take time off to spend with your partner. Tonight: An intimate date night.

This Week: An organised schedule helps you relieve stress.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Be patient with those who have not had your educational and other advantages. Someone could be difficult. A helper or assistant talks about moving on. Create neatness and order in your surroundings. Pets are the perfect companions, bringing love and joy. Tonight: Early bedtime.

This Week: A second opinion is a good idea.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): You will feel loved and cherished today. Experiment with handicrafts. Creative ideas are at a peak. You will enjoy the company of children and teenagers, too. You are ready to begin a party. Tonight: You could take on the role of a guide or teacher.

This Week: You could do some public speaking.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Find peace within. There can be external stress or uncertainty in the environment. Ignore controversy and get to know a new acquaintance much better before sharing private details with them. It is a good day to pamper yourself at home. Tonight: Catch up with family.

This Week: Add novelty and variety to your daily routine.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): You will use words in a clever, convincing way. Be patient with a neighbor or sibling. You will feel the urge to travel a little. A new vehicle, perhaps a bicycle, fits the bill. Tonight: Do not write emails or make phone calls if upset.

This Week: Your residence may need some maintenance.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): There is a need for more security. You will think hard about adding to your income and acquiring new possessions. Resist the temptation to argue about money with loved ones. The stress it might create is not worthwhile. Tonight: Trust your instincts to guide you.

This Week: Others will vacillate at the beginning of the week.

(c) 2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.