Today's Horoscope — June 14, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, June 14, 2020: Gutsy and determined, you make this year a success no matter what comes. And you do it your way, by your own honorable code. Learning moderation helps in your personal life. If single, you pursue a mate ardently, and get a commitment in the latter part of the year. If attached, you are very protective of your partner, and your bond is super-strong with intense intimacy. CANCER can be moody.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A childlike sense of wonder and curiosity gives you a spark of creativity that manifests in natural leadership tendencies. You will be especially strong and influential. Old barriers can be overcome, and you manifest a cherished wish through sheer effort. Tonight: Relax.

This Week: Career matters will be highly competitive.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Today stimulates a deeper spiritual awareness. Heed a message brought in a dream. You find peace helping those less fortunate. Connect with nature to release frustration or anger. Spend time in quiet reflection. Tonight: Get a lovely and calming night's sleep.

This Week: A bond with a neighbour or sibling strengthens.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Friends are a special blessing today. Membership in an organisation or new group can be a catalyst for happiness and accomplishment. You will be welcomed by new acquaintances. You also get back in touch with old companions. Tonight: Good or bad, they have not changed.

This Week: Attention, love and admiration are coming your way.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Changes within a profession as a whole make adjustments a must. The urge to try something new is brewing. Your choices will be good ones. Today is also marvelous for developing artistic gifts. Tonight: Make a note in your journal of creative inspirations.

This Week: You will inspire others with sage advice.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): You are rewarded today with new insight concerning the direction of your life. You use words creatively. This is a terrific time to design business or greeting cards, address labels or personal stationery. Tonight: A softer mood prevails at home.

This Week: Do not commit on a whim.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Allow fate to play her hand, and accept the inevitable graciously. Still, communicate with a partner in regard to shared finances. Inherited or invested funds, as well as tax and insurance payments require your attention. Tonight: Dinner with friends, if allowed.

This Week: You sift through details to arrive at the truth.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): A relationship may change. Someone close to you wants to try a new project or wander an unfamiliar path. Allow this to happen. All will be well. Accept meetings and partings graciously. Tonight: You make a meal your mother used to make.

This Week: Your charisma level will be very high.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Today provides focus and direction. There is an accent on material security. You will be inclined to argue, but can accomplish much. Plans are made to purchase a long-desired item. You feel a rapport with your pet. Tonight: A nice, relaxing Sunday evening.

This Week: A new relationship is very promising.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): A soul mate connection or psychic bond develops with one you admire. Children are a source of joy. Past patterns hold the key to a love's mysteries. Listen carefully to what a dear one says, for conversations are meaningful. Tonight: Make decisions about an important liaison.

This Week: Bask in the admiration of others.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Living arrangements are about to improve. Real estate transactions can be profitable today. For those with bittersweet memories of early home and family life, it is time to process them for release. Tonight: This allows a new sense of peace and acceptance to develop.

This Week: You make decisions about important commitments.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): You will be able to solve difficulties through discussion and multitask with ease. There is a flurry of emails and calls related to future travel plans. Conversations are profound and brighten your perspective. Tonight: Sharing anecdotes helps keep the magic alive with someone.

This Week: It's not the time to make a sudden decision.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): You will want to shop. There are some treasures you simply must have. Fulfill old obligations first; be aware of the force of habit regarding money management. Live within your means, and all will be well. Tonight: Defer to a loved one on plans.

This Week: An interesting and inspiring liaison.

