Today's Horoscope — July 26, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, July 26, 2020: Dynamic and charismatic, you succeed brilliantly this year on a provocative project of your own making. You tell it like it is, but remember to keep your close friends closer by being less blunt. If single, you need to be in a relationship, so you won't be single for long. If attached, you are all lovey-dovey with your partner, who appreciates your strong affection. ARIES can keep up with you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be cautious about following advice; trust your own instincts if a project or investment seems risky. You can be vulnerable to peer pressure or a sales pitch today. Verify the claims of others and double-check guidelines. Tonight: Take off and tune out with loved ones.

This Week: You investigate — and solve — a mystery.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Pull away from all situations that drain your energy. It's important to realise when a person or project is taking more than it's giving back. Get enough rest. Spiritual healing and natural remedies can restore your strength today. Tonight: A good, wholesome dinner.

This Week: A long-lost love makes a reappearance.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Accept and issue invitations today. You are loved and appreciated. If you are drawn to the fine arts, great creative potential can be unleashed. Hobbies, a new love, or the achievements of a younger person bring happiness. Tonight: Have your own dance party.

This Week: Family members are your major focus.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Today you are in the best place at the best time. Your past efforts are appreciated and you are happy with yourself. Purchase needed household supplies and do home repairs. A feng shui treatment would be a good idea. Tonight: Take a much-needed healing bath.

This Week: You hear surprising news from family or neighbours.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): A sibling seeks your advice. Learning a new subject or catching up on reading has appeal. A neighbour is helpful and has knowledge to share. Short journeys will be refreshing. Overall, today brings tremendous mental energy. Tonight: Up late with puzzles.

This Week: A major expense rears its head.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): As an earth sign, money is seldom far from your thoughts. True wealth involves savouring simple pleasures today. Patience and a prosperity consciousness can help you reach your long-term goals. Your creative skills, personal contacts and competitive situations are assets. Tonight: Unwind.

This Week: There is no stopping you.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Today brings improved self-awareness. Look at how patterns impact your closest relationships. Be your own best friend by making changes. Channel competitive feelings into positive pursuits. Cultivate kind and upbeat associates. Tonight: Do exactly as you want. It is your time to shine.

This Week: Feelings you have never felt before.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov 21): Others seem preoccupied. It is not easy to share thoughts and plans. Music or an art project can help you process what's going on. Your sense of hearing is especially keen. Avoid loud noises. You'll enjoy times of quiet reverie. Tonight: Early bedtime.

This Week: You are invited to a prestigious event.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Choose your friends carefully. Associates who complicate your life should be kept at a distance now. Kind, talented associates open more appealing avenues of activity for you. Become more active in community work or groups. Tonight: Shoot the breeze with your oldest friends.

This Week: Major leaps in your life career.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): You will have an opportunity to demonstrate your talents. The right people are noticing you. Gaze into a new mirror and tell your reflection exactly where you want your life to go. Catch up with an elderly family member. Tonight: Online shopping for new duds.

This Week: New horizons open up for you.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): You're restless, and expanding your sphere of activity would be refreshing. Accept a friend's invitation to a study group. A sudden travel opportunity should not be passed up. The change of scene could transform your entire life's direction for the better. Tonight: Follow through.

This Week: Life-changing discussions about your finances.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): A companion who you've lost track of can resurface. Double-check all agreements and instructions, for questions of propriety can come into play. Adopt a live-and-let-live attitude concerning those who express differences. Keep demands and expectations to a minimum. Tonight: Relax.

This Week: All you need is love.

