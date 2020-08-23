Today's Horoscope — August 23, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, August 23, 2020: Intense, poised and energetic, you can accomplish anything you set your mind to. This year, you accomplish most after mid-year. You initiate your own project, which is very successful and you enjoy enormously. If single, you appear cool (although you are not) and generally discourage suitors without realising it. If attached, you are in a kind of heaven and can finally, purely, relax. VIRGO is with you completely.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Today accents the value of cooperation. Long-range financial planning, perhaps involving an inheritance, taxes or a settlement, will be a focus. The beautiful orchid, representative of beauty and refinement, is your flower. Tonight: Wear the orchid in your hair and watch others swoon.

Next Week: You positively glow with well-being.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A new artistic venture brightens this Sunday. Happiness is shared with one you love very much. Offer an exchange of small, meaningful gifts. Charm a loved one with a poem or greeting card. You discuss your interesting experiences. Tonight: Someone really, really wants you.

Next Week: New work begins after mid-week.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Today emphasises the consequences of long-time health habits and the impact your work environment has on your health. Begin to make changes for the better regarding diet and other lifestyle choices. Tonight: Respect the wishes of a partner and all will be well.

Next Week: Lots of menu plan changes.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Relationship prospects improve today. A cherished bond grows and matures through much, much honest talking. Partnerships of all kinds emphasise responsibility. Reflect upon what others bring to your life. Tonight: Use care in making promises involving business or personal commitments.

Next Week: You go forward with one new commitment.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): A family member would appreciate support and encouragement. Focus on creating a beautiful, peaceful home environment for the rest of summer. You will be aware of how family life has evolved over the past year. Tonight: A childhood trauma is put to rest.

Next Week: You feel more relaxed than you have in many months.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Double-check facts. Plans are in flux; it's important to communicate and verify plans with others. Allow extra time if travelling. There's a rushed quality prevailing. Much is happening simultaneously, yet you thrive on the fast pace. Tonight: Humour, absurdity and misrule are the themes.

Next Week: You are finally free to travel.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Today accents past financial patterns. Avoid repeating what hasn't worked before. You will feel especially motivated and energetic, but keep a handle on irritation with a partner. Tonight: You want to spend time to yourself to do your own thing.

Next Week: A promising cycle for love.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You seek ever-deeper insight into meaningful matters. You are able to appreciate life's ironies and coincidences with subtle humour. Today your charisma level is at a peak and both business and personal situations are promising. Tonight: You will find much to feel grateful for.

Next Week: The freedom to move in any direction.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Today emphasises reverie and privacy. As the day begins you will be in the mood for quiet contemplation. You can feel connected with the natural world and wild creatures. There is a surprise announcement involving a partner. Tonight: Celebrating with your partner.

Next Week: An invite to a prestigious event.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Your circle of friends widens. It's a good time to become more active within a worthwhile organisation. The day furthers the scope of your goals. This can encourage you to discard a situation you've outgrown. Tonight: Reflecting upon situations of the past year.

Next Week: You gain a new client or project.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Diplomacy is a must in coping with complex social situations. This softens tensions and dissolves a problem. Today also favours creative writing and photography. Tonight: The idealistic and open-minded Water Bearer pouring from a jar generously offers refreshing truth.

Next Week: An invite from a faraway land.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Your sector of travel and communication is accented. The pace is rapid. Heed conversations and newscasts. It's worthwhile to keep up with current events, both in your own social circle and the world at large. Tonight: Quell anger and all will be well.

Next Week: Money comes in from others.

(c) 2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.