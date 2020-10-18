Today's Horoscope — October 18, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, October 18, 2020: Inspirational, imaginative and forthright, your important lesson this year is to learn to say no and do what you want to do, which you will be very successful with. You were born to be important. If single, absolute honesty is the best policy, but this year you prefer to keep it to yourself. If attached, you have the most fun with your partner, and this only increases. GEMINI makes you laugh.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Dreams and fantasy abound. Those closest to you are preparing for some significant lifestyle changes. Be supportive. Allow loved ones to explore. Whatever shifts are due will be for the better. Tonight: A new love could replace a long-time attachment.

This Week: An ex reappears from the past.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Others seem more assertive. Offer affirmations for harmony and justice. A light-hearted attitude in competitive situations is essential. A delightful new animal companion can stray into your home and heart. Tonight: Go out somewhere beautiful on an actual romantic date.

This Week: An old obligation comes up, which you complete.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A new environment or routine is possible. Be receptive to new changes, but wait and see which way the wind blows before moving forward. Past patterns in regard to health hold the key to understanding changes in your vitality. Tonight: A favourite recipe.

This Week: An intriguing social invitation. Very tempting.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Love and romance are highlighted favourably today. Attend social functions on Zoom and develop promising relationships by taking the initiative. A loved one might share news of a new relationship or creative project. Tonight: Don't forget flowers and champagne — or fine chocolates.

This Week: You make an important decision about home.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): A residence might require repair work. Be tolerant and diplomatic if a family member shows some frustration. A sage smudge of your home will usher out stale energies and clear the air. Tonight: More happiness around home and hearth.

This Week: Hectic, and everyone is late.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Your judgement is good and your mind is alert. It's a good time to attend to transportation needs. Conversations provide new perspectives. A wedding invitation may be discussed: to go or not to go? Tonight: Decisions can be made from different points of view.

This Week: Finally more money comes in.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Thoughts revolve around adding to your earning power and perhaps perfecting a new job skill. An item long desired is purchased. A problem is solved through reflection and research. Revel in all that you have rather than lamenting lack. Tonight: Write down your best qualities.

This Week: You shine in a new role.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): All that is mysterious attracts you, Scorpio. Today heralds growth, new perspectives and opportunity. Prepare for events to unfold suddenly. Be adventurous in spirit. Rise to the occasion before chances are lost. Tonight: Use your words creatively. See your ideas blossom.

This Week: Retreat and produce your masterpiece.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): The need for peace and privacy is strong today. There is much you'd prefer to keep to yourself. Acts of charity and personal sacrifice bring unexpected rewards. Moderate exercise works wonders for your overall well-being. Tonight: Your leadership ability grows.

This Week: You are asked to be a member of a prestigious group.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Friends are a special blessing today. Membership in a group or organisation can be a catalyst for happiness and accomplishment. Making contacts with helpful and powerful individuals and displaying your talents might also absorb you. Tonight: Do some online networking.

This Week: You secure a new client or contact.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Today puts you in touch with old companions. Good or bad, they haven't changed. Think how treasured friendships enrich your life. One of your new acquaintances may join your inner circle. Accept an invitation or two. Tonight: New group affiliations.

This Week: An unexpected spiritual contact occurs.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): It is a wonderful time to study another language or learn foreign cuisine. There will be avenues for expressing your highest potential. Grandparent and grandchild relationships provide special joy and build happy memories. Tonight: Releasing all that you have outgrown.

This Week: You feel a new life forming.

