Today's Horoscope — November 15, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, November 15, 2020: Prepared, courageous and uncompromising, you never back down from a challenge. In 2021, you succeed despite all odds with a project only you could foresee. Waiting for exactly the right moment to act brings you the prize. If single, you'll experience a few fiery, volatile relationships before you find your mate. If attached, you experience greater intimacy with your partner in 2021 while traveling. SAGITTARIUS loves the excitement of you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Future travel, new career and study opportunities, and solutions to difficult financial situations are in the wind. Your life moves forward. Enjoy this time of progress and accomplishment. Tonight: A major move regarding your job or residence may be brewing.

This Week: Far from the madding crowd.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Today promises change in your schedule at home. Completely new long-term goals can emerge. Be progressive. Clinging to the past does not serve you well at this time. Maintain your faith. Tonight: An appreciation of beauty, culture and fashion adds pleasure.

This Week: A partnership strengthens or ends.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Other people are interesting but unpredictable. Be philosophical about eccentric behavior or startling announcements. Detach a bit. Focus on yourself and release expectations involving others. Partnerships of all kinds are in a place of growth. Tonight: New commitments are likely.

This Week: See that specialist you've been putting off.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): There's no time like the present to address health issues. Still, don't be hasty. Be aware of how stress affects your health; gather information about options regarding any important health issues. You will enjoy trying new and experimental remedies. Tonight: Research galore.

This Week: Love is in the air.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): A captivating new project or exciting romantic connection adds zest to this beautiful day. The birth of a child or a wedding could be announced. Accept opportunities for public speaking or share your written thoughts. Tonight: Your natural eloquence opens new doors.

This Week: An important decision about your residence.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Today brings an increasing awareness of your roots. An influential book appears that offers helpful new perspectives. Consider home improvements. A chance for reprieve arrives. Family members want to be closer. Happy memories can be created. Tonight: A quiet dinner at home.

This Week: A seismic shift in your communications.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Today can make those near you restless and uncertain. Adopt a live-and-let-live attitude. Offer suggestions, but keep expectations in check. A ritual oriented toward loyalty and sincerity would be apropos. Tonight: Answer calls and emails promptly. You'll be glad you did.

This Week: You have an important financial decision to make.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Today suggests bargain hunting and avoiding risks. Don't splurge. Recycle and make do, and financial stresses can ease. Be careful not to overspend on home improvements. Keep receipts and check the references of those with whom you do business. Tonight: Resolving monetary issues.

This Week: You shine in a new role.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Much can be accomplished, but you must focus and release stress in order to do your best. Control anger and impatience at all costs. A new position of leadership can be offered unexpectedly. Tonight: Plans can be laid for the long-term future. Others are amazed.

This Week: Your sixth sense is greatly heightened.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Today sets a quiet pace. You will feel the urge to keep a low profile. There is much you would prefer not to reveal. Dreams could offer insight into maintaining your well-being. Solutions to difficult situations are in the wind. Tonight: An early night's sleep.

This Week: An invitation to join a prestigious group.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Today accents a new state of mind and new interests and brings new clarity to personal goals. A friend suggests charitable projects or deeper community involvement. Endings and beginnings must be balanced. Tonight: A long, soothing soak in an herbal bath.

This Week: Exciting developments in your career.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): The promise of new options brings hope into your life. A new residence or career path is possible. Family dynamics are shifting, as is the balance of power in your professional life. This can attract extra recognition from others. Tonight: Basking in quite a glow.

This Week: An invitation from overseas or far away.

