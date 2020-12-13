Today's Horoscope — December 13, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Dec 13, 2020: Perceptive, attentive and deeply ironic, you are painstaking and exacting when it comes to your work. Go with the flow and you will succeed even better this year. In 2022 you create a masterpiece. If single, when you allow for the foibles of your dates, you commit by the end of the year. If attached, after sparkles and surprises love becomes more stable. VIRGO says not everything has to be perfect.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): New horizons beckon. A phase of your life is ending, and another phase beginning. Someone from another cultural or spiritual background can become a romantic prospect or at least a new friend. Tonight: Relax with those who interest you the most.

This Week: Your feelings will be very intense.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Add a note of humour if you sense that you're coming across as overly opinionated. Be true to yourself, yet sensitive to the needs of companions. Observe others' facial expressions in order to maintain perspective. Tonight: Messages from the beyond should be heeded.

This Week: A partner has great success.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Today brings a chance to step back and prioritise. Your heart tells you to focus on home and family life, but another part of you wants something else. Use care regarding travel. There could be some frustration. Tonight: Balance is the key to your success.

This Week: A strong accent on your health.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): An employment opportunity suggested by an old friend can be worth considering. It's a wonderful day to cast out clutter and do a thorough cleaning. Be prepared for some excitement and surprises. Tonight: Listen to your body's needs.

This Week: Set the scene for love.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Let the magic take hold. Encourage a potential love interest to talk. Listen. Children will be a source of comfort and joy. Recreational activities that inspire thinking and creativity will bring you happiness. Tonight: Perform a love meditation or special love dance.

This Week: Your home demands your attention.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Examine ways to make housing as comfy and hospitable as possible. Dreams and hunches about domestic matters should be heeded. Your vitality may be up and down. Be good to yourself. Tonight: A warm fire to chase away winter chills and doldrums.

This Week: You receive a very important message.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Today generates a feeling of freedom and well-being. Relationships will be a delight. A true pal comes to your rescue and helps resolve a potentially sticky situation. Transportation arrangements will have to be revamped. Tonight: Answer old emails and calls.

This Week: The money finally comes in.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): It's a wonderful day for research and completing old business and correspondence. Someone who seems selfish might just fear scarcity. Suggest employing prosperity consciousness. You will earn their love and respect. Tonight: Go over your budget and finances to feel calm.

This Week: You accomplish a bit of a coup.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Today marks a turning point. A lot of people contact you. Either an attraction ends abruptly or becomes a more significant part of your life. You have a touch of cabin fever and can't sit still for long. Tonight: Burning the midnight oil.

This Week: Meditating deeply on your life.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Your dreams will be especially vivid. Take the time to interpret them, and valuable messages will emerge. Untamed places and wild animals will recognise the innermost you. Don't worry if you're unable to share some of these feelings at present. Tonight: Early beddie-byes.

This Week: You're recognised by an important organisation.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): People from the past will call. You'll feel haunted by an old wish or goal that proved elusive. Be very realistic if you're tempted to give it another try. Practicality provides the best way forward. Tonight: Talking it over with an old, trusted friend.

This Week: Good news regarding your career.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Your creative potential is very promising. Express it. Your energy, like fire, must be handled with care if it is to do good. If you have truly wanted a new career path, this might be it. Tonight: Talk it over with an elderly female relative.

This Week: An invitation arrives from far away.

