Today's Horoscope — January 17

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, January 17, 2021: Powerful, self-disciplined and goal-directed, you pack a serious punch with a beautiful presence. You learnt very early what makes a human tick, and you use this knowledge this year to create a very successful and profitable product. If single, you date often and commit never, but this changes in 2022. If attached, you're still excited about each other and have lots of fun together. GEMINI doesn't like to be dominated.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Today begins on a soft, dreamy note. It's time to reflect, regroup and learn from the past. You have insight into the sources behind old disappointments. Tonight: If there has been concern about a loved one, the situation now takes a turn for the better.

This Week: You receive a prestigious invitation.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Friends are sincere and supportive. Favours are unexpectedly returned. Involvement in a club or group can be very beneficial. You will be wise in your selection of long-range goals. Working on projects that have enduring quality brings satisfaction. Tonight: Online networking.

This Week: Your life's mission is your major focus.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Today makes your environment more sociable and friendly. Use creative ideas and add a touch of beauty to duties today. Don't indulge in gossip. Loyalties are changing and politics are especially volatile. Tonight: An investigation culminates in a success.

This Week: A foreign-born friend unexpectedly reaches out to you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): There is a lovely flow of communication today. Stimulating conversation expands your ideas and helps you plan the route to achieve your goals and objectives. A friendship with a foreign-born person brings not only companionship but a new perspective. Tonight: Catching up on the phone.

This Week: You solve a very old mystery.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Others make suggestions about money management. Check with your inner psyche before acting too quickly on unsolicited advice. You may develop a new work skill or be offered a second project. Tonight: Early bedtime and plenty of rest.

This Week: An intriguing romantic connection happens.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Ethics and legal matters are a focus. You will be repelled by any people or situations that aren't entirely above board. You'll evaluate how useful relationships are and will intensify those that are most significant. Tonight: Intimate date night.

This Week: Time to consult that specialist.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Accept what you feel is inevitable. Resist the temptation to complain about routine chores, and count your blessings. Your health and fitness are a focus. An animal either enters or leaves your household. Tonight: Get organised and motivated for the upcoming week.

This Week: Your creative side bursts wide open.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): You'll find e-mails and calls pouring in from old friends and family members who have been out of touch. Try not to get too distracted from important tasks though. It's easy to let pleasure and love come first. Tonight: You receive invitations to online parties.

This Week: A family member needs your help.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): A relative who's been cranky has a change of heart. Be patient and let time heal a family conflict. Analyse habits and patterns for insight into domestic decisions. There is a sense of deja vu with family members. Tonight: Puttering about your home.

This Week: A neighbour issues an unexpected invitation.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): You will use words in a clever, convincing way. Your judgement is good. Make choices and commitments. A short impromptu journey goes well. You'll feel the urge to travel a bit. Be patient with a neighbour or sibling. Tonight: Answer old e-mails.

This Week: Money is a major focus.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Resist the temptation to argue about money with loved ones. The stress it might create is not worthwhile. Adding novelty and variety to your daily routine and obligations will renew your enthusiasm. Tonight: You may have some financial promises to keep.

This Week: You are offered a new role in life.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Today there is an emphasis on camaraderie and teamwork. You will develop an immediate rapport with new acquaintances. Ask for help and information. Others go out of their way to please you. Tonight: You feel like the belle of the ball.

This Week: You feel the need to daydream.

