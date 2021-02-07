Today's Horoscope — February 7, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, February 7, 2021: Idealistic, harshly spontaneous and brilliant, you have a social vision and a desire to right existing inequalities. This year, you set an example for others and succeed on a grand and popular scale. If single, you're a true free spirit, and you search for the perfect mate until July. If attached, you are so important to your partner. You are set to be a wonderful parent. CAPRICORN has your back.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You acquire a deeper understanding if you look at the practices of other lands. This is a marvelous time for writing. If you have an idea for a story, put it on paper. Add foreign phrases if you want to be a brilliant conversationalist. Tonight: Fun.

This Week: Your position at work goes one step higher.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Research goes well today. you have new insight and a renewed empathy for children. If you take time to teach others, your own learning deepens. Complete work requiring analysis and precise measurements. Tonight: New technologies and gadgets are an asset.

This Week: You receive an invitation from a foreign land.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): An abundance of forceful energy rains on you from the ideas and choices generated by companions. Personal involvements will be electric, exciting and unpredictable. You can meet people who revolutionise your whole life. Tonight: Gather information and be a good listener.

This Week: A joint financial arrangement changes.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You will find satisfaction today in getting organised and developing good habits, after relaxing for the first part of the day, of course. You have more empathy with animals. A pet shows love and devotion. Tonight: A nutritious meal with loved ones.

This Week: A new partnership is on offer.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Accept an invitation. Creativity accelerates if you enjoy novelty and stimulation. Study a new subject or skill if boredom threatens. Your humour and charisma win new friends. If you encourage a relationship, a commitment is offered. Tonight: Lady Luck is smiling on you.

This Week: See that specialist you've been putting off.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Foster peace and patience at home. Ideally, you want your residence to feel safe, with the atmosphere of a peaceful sanctuary. Reconsider and postpone any major building or home improvements. Tonight: You have very good judgement. Trust it well.

This Week: Surprisingly social, and a lot of fun.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Resist the temptation to exaggerate. A tall tale told now could damage your credibility. Be factual about all communication and be subtle with jokes and humour. Others are in a serious state of mind. Tonight: Investigate the terms of any new commitment before getting involved.

This Week: New thoughts about your residence.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Take some time to evaluate what you really want. It's a day to control impulses and rein in impulsiveness. You can resolve debts today. The demand for your skills intensifies, and you're aware of new options for professional growth. Tonight: Relax.

This Week: A ton of messages and calls to return.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your charm and beauty are especially appreciated today. It's a perfect time to reach out to a new love, plan a virtual get-together, or express artistic inclinations. You're starting a new cycle of tremendous energy and enthusiasm. Tonight: In wonderment.

This Week: You value yourself so much more.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Today makes you quiet. You will prefer not to externalise your deepest thoughts and desires. Peace and privacy are cherished. Quiet hours help you find your balance. Old memories and news from old contacts are in your thoughts. Tonight: Some low-key meditation.

This Week: You shine in a new role.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Friends offer encouragement. You will be warmly welcomed into new circles if you seek companionship. Today helps you discriminate in your choice of associates. You will find it easier to select goals. Tonight: Reach out to old colleagues from past careers.

This Week: Far from the madding crowd.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): It's a day for freshness and dynamic expansion. Be daring about trying a new interest or type of project. You'll enjoy exploring ways to make a difference in your endeavours. You become highly visible and could assume a position of leadership. Tonight: Online networking.

This Week: Community reaches out to you.

(c) 2021 by King Features Syndicate Inc.