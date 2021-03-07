Today's Horoscope — March 7, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, March 7, 2021: Complex, sensitive and conceptual, you're a very giving person in public, but privately you're your own slave master. This year you give more to yourself and thus are happier than you've been in years. If single, you can feel lonely and withdrawn so it's good for you to be with a soul mate. You meet yours this May. If attached, it's been a long search. CANCER won't ever let go.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Today puts you in touch with old companions. Good or bad, they haven't changed. Think on how treasured friendships enrich your life. One of your new acquaintances may join your inner circle. Accept an invitation or two. Tonight: New group affiliations.

This Week: An unexpected spiritual contact occurs.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It is a wonderful time to study another language or learn how to cook foreign cuisine. There will be avenues for expressing your highest potential. Grandparent and grandchild relationships provide special joy and build happy memories. Tonight: Releasing all that you have outgrown.

This Week: Interesting shift in your career.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Dreams and fantasy abound. Those closest to you are preparing for some significant lifestyle changes. Be supportive. Allow loved ones to explore. Whatever shifts are due will be for the better. Tonight: A new love could replace a long-time attachment.

This Week: An ex reappears from the past.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Others seem more assertive. Offer affirmations for harmony and justice. A light-hearted attitude in competitive situations is essential. A delightful, new animal companion can stray into your home and heart. Tonight: Go out somewhere beautiful on an actual romantic date.

This Week: An old obligation comes up — which you complete.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): A new environment or routine is possible. Be receptive to new changes, but wait to see which way the wind blows before moving forward. Past patterns in regard to your health hold the key to understanding changes in your vitality. Tonight: A favourite recipe.

This Week: An intriguing social invitation — very tempting.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Love and romance are highlighted favourably today. Attend social functions on Zoom and develop promising relationships by taking the initiative. A loved one may share news of a new relationship or creative project. Tonight: Don't forget flowers and champagne, or fine chocolates.

This Week: You make an important decision about your health.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): A residence might require repair work. Be tolerant and diplomatic if a family member shows some frustration. A sage smudge of your home will usher out stale energies and clear the air. Tonight: More happiness around home and hearth.

This Week: Hectic, and everyone is late.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Your judgement is good and your mind is alert. It's a good time to attend to transportation needs. Conversations provide new perspectives. A wedding invitation may be discussed — to go or not to go? Tonight: Decisions can be made from different points of view.

This Week: A time to honour your family.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Your thoughts revolve around adding to your earning power and perhaps perfecting a new job skill. An item long desired is purchased. A problem is solved through reflection and research. Revel in all that you have rather than lamenting lack. Tonight: Write down your best qualities.

This Week: You shine in a new role.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): All that is mysterious attracts you. Today heralds growth, new perspectives and opportunity. Prepare for events to unfold suddenly. Be adventurous in spirit. Rise to the occasion before chances are lost. Tonight: Use your words creatively. See your ideas blossom.

This Week: Retreat and produce your masterpiece.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): The need for peace and privacy is strong today. There is much you would prefer to keep to yourself. Acts of charity and personal sacrifice bring unexpected rewards. Moderate exercise works wonders for your overall well-being. Tonight: Your leadership ability grows.

This Week: You are asked to be a member of a prestigious group.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Friends are a special blessing today. Membership in a group or organisation can be a catalyst for happiness and accomplishment. Making contacts with helpful and powerful individuals and displaying your talents may also absorb you. Tonight: Do some online networking.

This Week: You secure a new client or contact.

