Bring forth men children only;

For thy undaunted mettle should compose

Nothing but males.

— Shakespeare, Macbeth, I, 7

M any men, and women too, hope that their first born is a male, so that he can carry on the family name, provided that the child is really his, for we do know that misplaced paternity is a huge problem. Many fathers aren't really sure if the children are theirs.

Nevertheless, throughout history, a male child tended to carry more weight than a female, so were preferred. The irony is, the females seem to be doing better than their male counterparts nowadays. But male or female, it takes a pregnancy to bring forth a baby, and when a woman gets pregnant, she basically breeds.

Oh yes, stick up your nose, roll your eyes, raise your eyebrows all you want and scoff at the word, the fact is, just like other species, humans also breed. We talk about thoroughbred racehorses breeding and being of good stock, breeding of pet fish, different breeds of dogs, and even the term 'breeding as fast as rats' is accepted. Well, like it or not, women breed too. That's why people often say, “That gentleman is of good breeding” or “She's well-bred.” '

Why the headline 'Breeders choice' though? Well, it's from my personal experience. Back in the day when I used to work at Jamaica Information Service Television, there were two young female co-workers who were pregnant at the same time. Their husbands worked out of town so for some reason they selected me to take them to and fro for doctor's visits and pharmacy stuff.

After much backing and forthing with these gravid women I finally jokingly blurted out, “What am I, the breeders choice?” That was the birth of the phrase which has resonated with my friends to this day. Naturally, I became the godfather to those children.

We'll find out more about the 'Breeders choice' right after these responses to 'The Other'.

Hi Tony,

Men having and supporting mistresses, as you said, have been in existence since biblical times. What is less prevalent but still exists are threesomes. The man, his wife, and another woman, who is approved by the couple, may all live together or apart, but all three perform sexual acts together, satisfying all three parties. Those are The Others.

Sandra

Tony,

It is the hypocrisy of society why the other woman exists and is looked down on. The fact is, men are not meant to be monogamous, but need more than one woman to be truly satisfied. It's no reflection on his wife either, but simply a craving that has to be met. That's why there are prostitutes who offer satisfaction guaranteed with no strings attached. Do not put down the other woman too much, she is a necessary convenience.

Norman

What I find amusingly interesting is the fact that people make so much of a woman when she gets pregnant. They will admire her baby bump, even touching it and declaring, “Congratulations mommy, when are you due, is it a boy or girl?”

On the other hand, no one looks at the father's pants front, touches his scrotum and says, “Congrats daddy, job well done.” Is this because women obviously display their enlarged belly before them, whereas the man has nothing to show? Or maybe it's because no one can be absolutely sure that the baby is for the man, so it's best to lean to the side of caution and keep your mouth shut.

Speaking of keeping one's mouth shut, it is advised not to ever ask a woman if she's pregnant or refer to her pregnancy unless you are an obstetrician, midwife, or prophet. Many a mistake has been made because of loose lips and the slip of the tongue.

“Congrats on your pregnancy ma'am.”

“She not pregnant, is just fat she fat.”

That has caught many people, so unless you're in the delivery room, make no mention of a woman's pregnancy. Still, there are some men who claim that they can spot a woman's pregnancy even when she's not showing. As for me, I love to see pregnant women, as they exude a certain glow and radiance. Many carry it well, but Lord have mercy, some really get out of hand and swell up like whales.

I have seen women who were eight months pregnant but you could hardly tell, as the weight gain was minimal. “She look good fi eight months eh, she carry it inna her back.” Yet there are others who are barely four months pregnant but look as if they were carrying triplets.

“Lawks Missis, when you due, next week?”

“No, five months from now.”

Speaking of triplets, the Guinness Book of Records listed Jamaica as having the most multiple births per capita of any country in the world. So the rural folks were right when they said, “Dem young gyal can really breed fi true.”

Apart from multiple births, many women, or young girls, in a lot of instances, really tend to breed a lot. They may not have multiple births, but they sure give birth multiple times. “My word, de likkle gyal barely 17 and breed tree time already.”

Oh yes, you may not like to hear it but some young women, girls really, seem to breed frequently. We often see them on the streets walking with one child in the hand, one on the ground, and one in the belly. Breeders choice, or choice to breed? Women must have out their lot, say some people.

There was a time when a young girl got pregnant, she and her parents were so washed with shame that she was whisked off to the country to have her baby.

“Whe Sharlene dey, long time me nuh see har?”

“She breed and run gone a country.”

Now, young mothers are filled with pride to have babies, and in a hurry too, for, “If she nuh breed by 16, she a mule.” Some opted for abortion.

Right now there's a huge debate going on in the USA regarding abortion. Some are for it, others against. Some states have made it illegal, with sentences of 99 years for any doctor who performs that surgery.

It threatens to unravel the very fabric of American society, as both sides feel strongly about their case. Abortion is still illegal in Jamaica, but it's still practised. If your high school daughter was raped and got pregnant, or got pregnant due to incest, what would be your take on the abortion issue? And what if a pregnancy threatened the mother's life?

Putting that aside though, many young mothers are content to breed to their hearts' content with many not even knowing or caring who the father is. Many have multiple baby fathers and some are extremely fertile. “As yu look pon har, she breed.” Meanwhile some women have great difficulty getting pregnant. “Poor ting, she cyaan breed.”

Those who can afford it will spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to breed. Yes, uptown people breed too, but they call it fertilisation. Some will even utilise the services of a surrogate mother to breed for them. While a few will actually steal another woman's baby.

I was horrified to see on the USA news recently where a woman strangled a young pregnant mother and then cut the baby out of her belly. That type of depravity boggles the mind and is beyond comprehension. But some women who cannot breed for themselves will go to great lengths to appear to have bred.

And what about the breeders' rights? There's a big case in the USA right now where sports giant Nike and track star Allison Felix are at loggerheads because she bred, er, got pregnant, and Nike cut her endorsement money by 70 per cent.

Long maternity leave does not exist in some countries, and some women have to go back to work shortly after giving birth. Now, even men, who can't breed, are jumping on the breeders bandwagon and asking for paternity leave. “Mr Brown, why are you asking for leave, is not you who breed?”

Alas, my friends, there is the breeders choice, yes, but not all breed by choice. For some, the condom burst, the man didn't pull out quickly enough, uncle Joe got too friendly with his niece, or the Rum and Coke was way too strong.

The breeders choice is real, and we see it every day.

More time.

seido1yard@gmail.com

Footnote: It was Shakespeare who said, “The law is an ass.” Things happen here in courthouse that make you wonder. Case in point, a man was found guilty and sentenced to 12 years for killing a man. He even had the gall to be driving the victim's car around town afterwards. The second case involves some police officers who were found guilty of killing a schoolgirl who was in a taxi that the cops fired their weapons on while in pursuit. They got 14 years. The first case was wilful, the other a terrible misjudgement on the part of the police, yet the sentences were similar. Then I saw a newspaper headline that showed people complaining about the short sentences for sexual offences. Is that why people who believe that justice was not served often take the law into their own hands? Justice must not only be done, it must appear to be done.