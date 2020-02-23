Celibacy vs sex vs love

Virginity is peevish, proud, idle,

Made of self love,

Which is the most inhibited sin in the Canon.

Keep it not.

— Shakespeare, All's Well That Ends Well, I, 1

We can substitute the word virginity for celibacy, for they are but one and the same. Well, almost, for a virgin is celibate, but not all who are celibate are necessarily virgins.

They could have started the race, begun the dance, but decided to stop after a while, give up the pleasures of the flesh for a celibate existence.

Still, there are women who were born with an intact hymen and take it to their graves still intact. I call them hymenus intactus. They enjoyed, or endured celibacy, never having felt the power and pleasure of the phallus.

Then there are those who indulge in sex, preferring to enjoy the fruits of the loins. They relish each moment of passion and live for every pleasurable moment of their hedonistic existence.

Love makes up the legion, the team, the trilogy of lust, celibacy versus sex versus love. Why can't they all just get along? Who will be triumphant, which one is best, and who should choose any or all?

We'll soon find out, Celibacy versus sex versus love, right after these responses to Once a man, bwoy to wife.

Tony,

I saw Basil Dawkins' play, Once a Man Twice a Wife that you said inspired your article. I left my husband over 30 years ago and haven't remarried. I would, but I'm not meeting who I want. If it's only about sex at my age, I have learned to do without it. What most men who I meet seem to want is simply sex and I want more than that. I have had to tell them more than once that I am already happy… having him in my life will make me happier.

Dawn

Hi Tony,

You are so right when you stated that 'once a man, always a man', and therefore once a bwoy always a bwoy. The bwoy allows the wife to take control because he does not have the fortitude of a man to resist. There is also the scenario where the so called man is overpowered by a more powerful woman. Give the woman an inch and she will take more than a mile, and there is no turning back as there will be serious retribution and consequences which lead to the demotion from man to bwoy.

Carlton

Most people are celibate for a period of time in their lives, mostly during childhood. During those years there is no thought of sex, no talk of sex and no indulging in sex. There are no urges, so in effect sex does not exist in their consciousness. Being celibate is their way of life. Celibacy wins.

Then comes puberty and the hormones race, as sexy thoughts burst onto the scene. Young boys have wet dreams and young girls turn to moments of fantasy. Even so, they do not necessarily indulge, and can remain celibate by choice, if peer pressure does not overcome them. Parents often urge their young girls to remain celibate.

“Don't start anything until you get older and meet the right person, and be sure that you're ready.” Well, at least that's how it used to be back in the old days, for nowadays pickney don't ramp, as they start having sex at a very early age. Sex wins there.

But there are still individuals who, either by choice or design, maintain a life of celibacy until the day that they die. I know men and women who have never partaken of the pleasures of the flesh, never seen or felt a vagina, or don't know what a penis feels like.

They are bereft of passion, knowing not what intimacy is, except, of course, if they live their lives vicariously through books, magazines or movies. But they never jump into the prurient pool of passion.

I know men and women who are like that, and they aren't gay either, just asexual, living in a limbo land, lacking libido. Some are casualties of broken relationships, divorce, and choose not to have sex again until 'the right person' comes along — whomever he or she may be. So many women are waiting for Mr Right for so long that if and when he comes along, their hymen has grown back. Of course, there are husbands who cynically cry that marriage creates celibacy. “Teerob the best antidote for sex is wedding cake, since my wife eat it, activity decrease.” Celibacy wins here.

Let's take sex now, the second in the trinity to enter the fray. Sex is a powerful contender that perhaps has no equal. Some may say that love can match it, but sex is all consuming and many people do ridiculous and silly things for sex that they wouldn't normally do.

But sex can also be deceptive and discriminating. Not everyone who looks sexy enjoys sex. Some women are drop-dead gorgeous, exuding sexuality and sensuality in the way that they walk and talk. They are every man's dream, but sadly they have no interest in, or very little desire for sex, only perhaps doling it out to catch the man and have him on a lasso of lust.

It's like having a brand new shiny SUV that you wash and polish every day but refuse to drive. “What a deception and waste, she look so pretty but nah let off nutten.”

Sex is also selective, as statistics have shown that single women, especially mistresses of married men, will indulge in sex more than women who are in a committed relationship. In other words, “She get the man already, so she can ease off pon de sex now.”

Not so with the other woman or mistress who will always indulge in rampant salacious sex with the man to satisfy and please him. There never has been a case of a mistress refusing to have sex with her married boyfriend. “Say wha, no sex for me tonight? I might as well go home to me wife then.”

Ironically, wives who are mistresses to other men will indulge in frequent torrid sex. Celibate with husband, but sexy with 'Joe'. Go figure.

Some men do look like they are studs, too, with bulging manhood and healthy body, but have no interest in sex, doing it only to keep the woman content but not satisfied. “Him just big and so-so, can't do a ting, that's why she have other man and give him bun.”

But those who do, indulge immensely, run up and down like village ram goats, raging bulls and libidinous lions. They simply cannot get enough as they live, sleep, eat, and breathe sex. They will have multiple women, servicing them all, as they sire children all over the place. What they can't get freely they will buy and what they can't buy they will take by force. Sex wins here.

Love follows next in the trilogy, and the jury is out whether it's the most powerful of the three. The Bible says that between faith, hope and love, love triumphs. “And now these three remain, faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.' 1 Corinthians 13:13. But sex has a powerful case. Can there be love with celibacy? Can you love a woman who refuses to have sex with you? Can there be sex without love? Can you have sex with someone but do not love them? Are they mutually exclusive?

Well, I don't think there can be real romantic love with celibacy. After all, what is the couple going to feel after the kissing, petting, fondling, stops… but no sex? “Okay stop now, parson say we mustn't have sex.” All that leads to is abject frustration.

With sex though, there can be love, as for some reason, the more times that you have sex with someone the closer you feel to them. This closeness often manifests into love. “I just love to have sex with him, he's so gentle and passionate that I've grown to love him.” I remember seeing this TV feature where a big, burly male inmate said to his cellmate: “I'll have sex with you so often you'll love me.”

I must hasten to say though, that it's mostly women who feel this way, for a man can have sex with a woman a million times and still doesn't love her. “Man, me just love fi drop it pon har, but me nuh love har.”

So celibacy versus sex, versus love, who is really victorious in this trichotomous triad? I guess it's up to the individual. More time.

Footnote: Speaking of celibacy, sex and love, there are so many different permutations nowadays. I just saw on TV where in the USA there is a new term, the throuple. That's where three people are involved in a committed relationship, basically 'married'. So it's not a couple, but a throuple, with three instead of two. This can be one man and two women, or less frequently, two men and one woman. I guess it's a sort of polygamy/polyamory with a new name. Plus isn't that what married men with mistresses do? I guess not, for the wife doesn't agree to that scenario. The throuple all agree to the arrangement. Then I see where the Pope won't allow already married men to be priests or married women to be deacons, as that would lead to the end of clerical celibacy rules. The Pope should read my columns.