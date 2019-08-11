The good father

Would with his daughter speak,

Commands her service;

Are they inform'd of this?

— Shakespeare, King Lear, II, 4

Are they really informed of this, that fathers should interact with their daughters, speak with them, command their service? Of course they are, or at least many who I know, are aware of this. After all, the terms 'daddy's girl', 'daddy's handbag', 'daddy's little princess', were not just conjured up out of thin air, but have a factual basis.

Yes, fathers and daughters have always had a special bond, as do mothers and sons. Daughters look up to their fathers for approval, guidance, strength, and protection. Don't mess with a man's daughter or you'll have hell to pay.

There's always the cliché joke of the stern father putting his daughter's new suitor through the wringer. “Young man, what intentions do you have towards my daughter? I hope they're honourable, if not, me and yu going to war…”

Even so, we hardly hear about the plight of daughters without fathers and the effect that it has on them. Mostly we are bombarded with stories about boys and their absentee fathers, and how the young men suffer for this.

But there are also serious problems and challenges that daughters without fathers encounter. Sometimes these last for years, if not forever, and often impact any future relationships that the daughters may have. Daddy issues, that's our issue today, right after these responses to 'Idolatry anew'.

Hi Tony,

The passionate devotion to objects has been around before the time of Moses. There were Sun worshippers in ancient times, and the Aztec tribes worshipped more than 200 gods. In today's society, the worship of things has risen to a different and new level. Many women worship their jewellery, and I give the prize to the pop stars with the abundance of bling all over their bodies, plus the fancy automobiles in which they drive around.

Carl

Hey Teerob,

Man, you lay it down like it really is. We have reached a level where people worship anything that glitters and ignore the one and only Deity. Now with the upsurge of the Internet, many people actually worship the many gods that they see reflected on their screens. With e-bay, shopping network, HGTV, The jewellery channel and others, they bow down to the gods of commerce and sing their praises. Mankind has lost its way and there is no turning back. Idolatry rules.

Susan

Now, you may have heard the examples of how the absence of fathers affects young boys. “Oh, they have no father figure, no role model, no one to guide him, no one to look up to, no one to discipline him, that's why he turned out bad.” The truth is, there are more fathers involved in their son's lives nowadays than in the past — a fact that many people aren't aware of.

What we rarely hear about is the devastating challenges that daughters who have no fathers experience. This absence could be for various reasons, ranging from death, migration, imprisonment, to abandonment. All can be terrible, but abandonment has its own special challenges to a young daughter and may have a longer lasting emotional impact on her psyche, as she may take it personally and become wracked with guilt.

Death is natural and unavoidable, but abandonment is a choice. “Was it because of me why daddy left? He didn't love me.” What's even worse is if the father disowned the daughter, accusing the mother of infidelity and bearing the offspring of another man. We should all know by now the documented cases of dubious paternity in Jamaica. It's a national crisis.

There are fathers who have told their daughters, “You are not my daughter, you have nothing for me, your nose is too broad and your mouth too big. Yu ah nuh fi me pickney.” Can you imagine the devastating effect that can have on a young impressionable girl? That abject and total rejection can burn her soul right into adulthood and scar her emotionally forever.

Now, the effect that a father's absence has on a daughter even has a medical, scientific, physical basis. Research has documented that daughters who grow up without fathers actually experience puberty earlier than girls who live with their fathers.

“Research has shown that the lack of a biological father may indicate an unstable family environment, resulting in earlier female puberty. Some have suggested that perhaps when the biological father is absent, the girls are exposed to more unrelated males and their pheromones, leading to earlier puberty.”

So, if the girls are affected physically, experiencing early puberty, earlier periods, earlier growth of breasts, you can just imagine what emotional upheaval also takes place within that young child.

To put it in Jamaican parlance, gyal pickney who grow up without dem puppa, force ripe. Crudely expressed, but succinctly put. Sometimes those girls spend their entire lives seeking a father figure to fill that void, which may explain why some women are always involved with older men. “Oh, I love to date older men as I feel secure and protected by them, and I learn so much from their experiences.” Some women actually call their spouses Daddy or Pappy, especially in Latin cultures.

That older man may just be the father figure that she's been looking for all of her life. But a husband can't be a husband and a daddy at the same time. Words from the Bible say that you can't serve two masters, lest you love one and hate the other.

Some of these women actually end up having complicated feelings towards their spouses, as they still feel a deep anger towards their father who abandoned them. Daddy was a man who left her all alone — a fact that she deeply resents. Hubby is a man. Connect the emotional dots. Hubby will pay the price. If yu cyaan ketch Quacko yu ketch him shirt.

Daddy issues are real, and many women bear the emotional burdens like a mantle on their shoulders and aren't even aware of this weight that they're carrying around. They are often bitter and angry all the time and don't even know why. This misguided anger is really pointed at the father who was never there for her as a child.

Sometimes daughters will have their fathers present in their lives, but the man is so cold and aloof, lacking in affection and sensitivity that it's almost as if he wasn't there. Never giving a hug, never a kiss, never a kind word of encouragement. Many times these girls end up being promiscuous, flitting from one short-term relationship to another, as they seek not sex, but affection, closeness and compassion from another male, something that they didn't get from daddy. They never experienced it from their father, so they constantly look for it from any available male figure.

On the other hand, when the father is abusive towards his daughter, beating, slapping, punching her at will, that also scars her for life. In her mind, all men are abusive brutes, so all men will pay in one way or another. One weird irony in this scenario is that many of these women end up in abusive relationships, as perhaps deep down in their subconscious they seek out abusive men — just like their father. Nature can play cruel tricks sometimes. It's been suggested that women seek men with similar traits of their fathers as spouses. This can be good and also bad.

As for the sexual abuse of fathers towards daughters, the emotional effects and scarring are devastating and most times never resolved or healed. It's a deep dark secret that many women take to their grave, although some are brave enough to expose the emotional turmoil and shame that they went through.

'Alas, what heinous sin is it in me

To be ashamed to be my father's child

But though I am a daughter in his blood,

I am not in his manners.'

— Shakespeare

So when you see some women acting in strange and unpleasant ways, many times they are victims of their past, victims of issues never to be resolved — Daddy issues.

More time.

seido1yard@gmail.com

Footnote: Speaking of young girls, their absent fathers and their attraction to older men, there is a serious problem with these older men cohabiting with these young girls. The ordinary older men are bad enough, but the frequency of clergymen being involved with young girls, some as young as 12 years old, is disturbing. What in heaven's name can a grown man see in a 12-year-old child?

It's an illness. In the USA child brides number in the thousands every year, and I recently saw a documentary that exposed this fact. Some get married as young as 10, and it's legal in every state except two — Delaware and New Jersey. One victim explained how her mother married her off to her pastor who got her pregnant so that he wouldn't be charged with statutory rape. She had her first child at age 12 and six more by age 27 before she divorced him. This isn't India or the Middle East folks, but the USA.