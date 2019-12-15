Woe, destruction, ruin and decay;

The worst is death,

And death will have his day.

— Shakespeare, Richard 11

Most civilisations or societies through the passage of history did not just die overnight, but rather suffered a slow demise, a crawling, creeping destruction of glacial proportions that moved so slowly that its downward passage was hardly noticed, until too late.

History is peppered with great societies that have died, and no one took notice of the rot, not smelling it, not seeing it, not feeling it, as transgressions became the norm, accepted and enjoyed. It's a process.

Civilisations such as those of Rome, Greece, Britain, Spain, France, the Mayans and the Incas all ruled supreme at one point. But with the passage of time came their demise, as they imploded under the weight of their lack of morality and civility.

Some still exist, but have taken a lesser role in the world. No longer is it Rule Britannia, Britannia rules the world; or Spain sending out ships to 'discover new lands'. Others like the Mayans of Mexico and the Incas of Peru have simply died, leaving behind relics and monuments covered with vines and bush, relegated to footnotes in history.

It's a cycle that many people do not take heed of, and you know what they say: “Those who do not learn from the mistakes of history are doomed to repeat them.”

That's what we'll examine today, the death of society, right after these non-toxic responses to 'Toxic masculinity'.

Hey Tony,

The description for toxic masculinity sounds like male stupidity, boastfulness, egotistical, daring. I have been all those things in my very young days and wonder how I didn't die or suffered serious injuries. Thankfully my injuries were minor. I became a man when I outgrew those poisonous activities and hopefully I will live a longer life.

Duaine

Hi Tony,

Toxic masculinity is real. I have watched so many males around me display such acts of bravado that I had to wonder if they were insane. But I guess the testosterone contributes to the madness of men. They will fight for the silliest of reasons, take stupid risks just to show off, and are always doing things to attract attention. Toxic masculinity is just another term for 'Boys will be boys'.

Sharon

Mankind is gregarious, we are not meant to live alone but rather exist in social groups, ergo, societies. Put a prisoner in solitary confinement for a long time and see how his mental state deteriorates. He may go insane.

But in order to exist in a society, there has to be rules, guidelines, order, stipulations that have to be adhered to. Take away those and the society descends into decay and ultimately dies. The word society comes from social and the word social comes from the Latin socius, meaning 'friend'. The word society means 'the aggregate of people living together in a more or less ordered community'.

From those we have the spin-offs such as anti-social, sociopath, social misfit and others. Even the so-called lowly animals live in social groups with great degrees of order. Whales, dolphins, lions, elephants and others, all live in social communities with strict rules. Break them and the offender is dealt with or banished. And yet we call them animals.

A beehive is a classic and perfect example of a society in existence. Every single bee has its role, and the rules are adhered to. So now we move upwards to mankind, and more closely home, right here on 'The Rock'. Look around and tell me if you don't sniff the stench of a society in decay, approaching gangrene and then death.

Let's look at our schools where many are on the path to hell. That now infamous video of that teacher losing her cool and having a conniption, a meltdown, freaking out, is merely a symptom of a society in decay.

Many were quick to condemn her, and her actions were wrong, but we should ask the question, what could have brought this on? I saw a similar video, years ago, of a policewoman also having a meltdown in the station while still in uniform. There is always the proverbial straw that breaks the camel's back.

The stories of children abusing, threatening and even attacking teachers and other adults could fill a book. Yet if children are reprimanded or punished, parents rush to their defence and often attack teachers.

All forms of discipline are taken away, and the children know this, so they do exactly as they please, for there are no consequences. Meanwhile the policymakers talk and talk and talk as the school society dies.

Just recently a principal of a big name high school suspended a student for 10 days. Well, big mistake, for the mother promptly marched to the school and assaulted the man, tearing off his jacket in the process. Graciously he opted not to press charges, which perhaps may just add to the death of society, as one more transgressor escaped with no consequence.

Then there was that boy who gave that valedictory speech and ended it with a gross misogynistic profanity. Many in our society lauded him for it, praising his self-expression. Maybe next time another student will not only spew an expletive, but add to his self-expression by dropping his pants and showing off his private parts. After all, anything goes nowadays, so allow freedom of expression.

Would he have spoken those words to his mother, or during a job interview? What's frightening is how many so-called educated and intelligent people justify his actions. Society really is dying.

Teachers have told me that young children will just spit on the classroom floor just for the heck of it. I have seen videos of young girls in uniform passionately French kissing in full view of their classmates. I have seen videos of young boys having sex with girls in classrooms. And I have also observed how quickly many adults come to the defence of students who abuse teachers. It's no big thing, it's the norm, as society rots.

This oozes out into the broader society as I'm sure you'll have observed. Just last week while in Half-Way-Tree, I saw a man just casually walk up to a wall by the church, right on the main road, pulled out his member and urinated right there, in full view of everyone — motorists, pedestrians and all.

He didn't even get behind a light post or bush like they used to, but did his thing right there in full view. And no, he wasn't a homeless or mentally challenged man, for he promptly walked back down to the taxi stand where he was doing business.

Everyone's on edge and angry all the time. People are not only being killed, but are beheaded to send a message. Message received, society is dying. A man driving his vehicle accidentally splashes a pedestrian during a rainstorm. He stops to apologise and is mobbed and beaten to death.

An elderly man driving his motorbike was the victim of road rage, and even though he apologised for whatever infraction he was accused of and tried to ride away, reports say that he was kicked off his bike, crashed into a light pole and died. How are we better than animals?

There is no loyalty, no compassion, no shame, no integrity, no manners, no following of social rules. All this is reflected on our roads. It's almost pointless to even mention the anarchy on our streets, the thuggery of the taximen and some busmen. It's the talk of the town, but talk and lives are cheap, as the rot sets in and spreads.

When you think that it can't get worse, it does. Those drivers are a law unto themselves and answer to no one as they laugh at the very society that created them.

The electronic media glorifies dancehall artistes, many who run afoul of the law, making them heroes as they play their music and come to their defence. They are heroes in the eyes of many, gods to be revered, worshipped and emulated. So what do we then expect from the youngsters who dance to the music of Nero as Rome burns?

Social media is the new Baal, and the minions genuflect and worship with little regard for anyone in the real world. With bowed heads they are locked into their smart devices, not realising that they're really not so smart after all. They will stop and take pictures even as you lay dying in the streets, and then post them on their social media platforms.

Civilisations all over the world are in decline, and we in our small corner are experiencing social decay and subsequent death.

More time.

Footnote: Loyalty does not exist anymore. Let's take school loyalty, for example. A boy will play football for one school then, with not even a thought, play for another school the following year. I could never ever put on a jersey and play football for another school, such was my loyalty to KC. And yet, it's the norm nowadays. It was so heart-warming to see the reaction of St Catherine High and BB Coke as they won their respective trophies. Call it what you may, those minor Walker Cup and Ben Francis Cup trophies meant the world to those schools and made them and their communities very proud. Still, I think that ISSA should revert to the old Walker Cup and Ben Francis Cup format, but still maintain the competition for the 'losers cups,' but give them different names.

Remember what I told you last week about the top trophies? Compare the packed grandstand for the Champions Cup between KC and CC, to the sparse gathering for the Olivier Shield between CC and JC. The people have spoken.