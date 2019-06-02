What sudden anger's this?

How have I reap'd it?

He parted frowning from me, as if ruin

Leap'd from his eyes.

— Shakespeare, Henry VIII, 111, 2

Certain terms are bandied about so often that they become cliché, resulting in them losing their oomph, their severity, their seriousness. One such term is domestic abuse. Almost everyone uses it to describe what happens between couples, in families, or even among friends.

'Domestic abuse claims the life of woman'. 'It was domestic abuse that caused the cops to visit that household'. 'Woman reports husband for domestic abuse'. After a while the term may have lost its importance, becoming almost meaningless, lost its mettle, its true meaning.

That word abuse can mean so many different things, depending on who's being abused — woman, man, child, or even the dog and the donkey. It could be a slap, a shove, or a beating. But when you say domestic disaster though, it conjures up an image of something gone terribly awry, out of whack, destruction, mash up and bruk down. What a disaster!

There is no subtlety about a disaster, and certainly no misunderstanding when one speaks about domestic disaster. We'll find out the why, how, when, and where domestic disasters occur, right after these flickering responses to 'Screen time'.

Hi Tony,

You pretty much covered it all. Screen time has consumed most people, so much so that if a text is not responded to immediately, the sender worries that something must be wrong, or is offended that the receiver is ignoring them. I have a friend who is sometimes upset that I don't have my smartphone at all times because he can't reach me. I keep telling him that I only turn on my phone when I need to make a call. The phone is a tool, and I will not be a slave to it.

Dwayne

Hey Teerob,

Your article was instructive, but I'm sorry to say futile. It's too late for some people to wean themselves from their smartphones, and that applies to men, women and children. Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and the other platforms are their gods. They live on Facebook and indulge in inane conversations. They believe everything they see on the Internet and cannot decipher fake information from reality. Their lives are consumed by these devices, making them have no real lives at all. Lord help them when the power goes off.

Kimberly

Disasters occur with grave regularity, most of which we have no control over. There are natural disasters such as hurricanes, which we are very familiar with in this region. By the way, the Atlantic Hurricane Season officially began yesterday, June 1. Then there are earthquakes, floods, tornadoes, plagues and man-made disasters such as air crashes, fires, motor vehicle crashes, mass murder.

These can be all horrific and always make news headlines, catching our attention. We can do nothing about them, but what we should be able to have control over is the disaster that occurs in the home, behind closed doors, oftentimes in the confines of the bedroom — which sadly can become a battleground or crime scene.

Logically, we should be able to say that we have control over those actions, for after all, man has a choice to do or not to do. “Lord have mercy, he didn't have to batter her like that!” But did he have a choice though, or are people who inflict violence on others also victims?

Whichever way you want to spin it, psychoanalyse it, research it and try to make sense of it, the sad fact remains: It's a terrible blot on our society which seems to be getting worse. It's a man-made disaster yes, but just like the disasters of nature, there hardly seems to be anything that can be done about it. It's a crime that cannot be policed.

The security forces can set up stations in certain areas to bring the crime rate down, but they certainly cannot set up zones of special operations or states of public emergency inside people's houses. And that's where the domestic disasters occur with devastation and deadly regularity.

Why is this happening with such frequency, and is it occurring more now than in the past? A man will have his woman who he has known for years, sharing the most intimate of moments, even fathering children with her. Yet one day he decides to slap, punch, kick and batter the daylights out of her.

This is a person who he kissed, caressed and made love to for years. Now, that has been erased from his consciousness and all that he can feel is anger and hatred towards her. The sad irony is that after he batters her, he then expects to make love to her the very same night. What's weird is that the woman allows it.

The causative factors may seem apparent in some cases. Some men say that it's the women who provoke them to do violence. “She nag nag me, won't stop nengy nengy in my ears, so I shat her a box to shut her up.”

Aha! but even Shakespeare penned many years ago, “To punish me for what you make me do, seems most unequal.” So is long time this thing going on. Perhaps the man did something that the woman didn't like, so she reacted verbally, only to be met with a barrage of blows.

The truth is, even though it's wrong, and I certainly do not condone it by any means, I can understand why some weak men will resort to physical violence, plus there are some women who always have the misfortune of being beaten by any man who they take up with.

I have known a few, and after speaking with them for a period of time, I can understand why they were always on the receiving end of a man's blows. They were annoying, confrontational, contentious, accusatory, and plain miserable. It would take a very emotionally strong man not to shut her up with a slap, a man who has the patience of Job.

Sadly, many men do not have that noble characteristic, so wham, bam, slam, Disaster occurs. Yes, some men see violence as the only resolution, so instead of walking away, they lay on the blows.

I know this man who was mercilessly harassed and harangued by his shrewish, accusatory wife. As soon as he walked through the door she would start on his case. Once he locked himself in the bathroom and she picked the lock and came after him, screaming and pointing in his face. Fortunately he was patient, strong and ignored her tirade, even though he eventually had to jump through the window to escape her. I repeat, a man should never hit a woman, ever, but sometimes women tempt men, goad them, provoke them, even slapping and punching them, until they retaliate and violence ensues.

At times it gets worse, for to backchat and provoke is one thing, but infidelity is just another catalyst for domestic disaster. Infidelity, cheating, giving bun, having another man with her spouse is a sure recipe for disaster of the domestic kind. Many men will say that it is justified. “Say what, she have man with him? Bus har arse yes!”

But perhaps the most common reason for domestic disaster is when the woman expresses a desire to leave the man. Being involved with some men is often akin to a lobster trap. One way in, and no way out, no exit strategy, no egress, no escape.

This type of domestic disaster, sadly, often ends in death, and no policing on earth can stop it. Maybe the only way to escape would be to place the women in the witness protection programme. But apart from being impractical, due to the sheer overwhelming volume of cases, they'd have to leave the country and live far, far away — for hell hath no fury like a man whose woman wants to leave him. “Say wha, leave me? over your dead body!”

Sadly, this type of domestic disaster ends in triple tragedy that often rocks the headlines. “Man kills woman, then himself.” The children are now orphans.

“Why him kill her?”

“Is long time she want to leave him and when she did, it cost her her life.”

Of all the disasters cited domestic disaster may be the worst, for it's very personal and involves people who were once deeply involved with each other and expressed love at one point. How quickly love can turn to hate and violence becomes the master.

More time.

Footnote: On a lighter note… note...get it? My musical journey continues, having resumed my piano lessons in January after a hiatus from my childhood days. I'm in my second term and I am reading fluently, even though I can't play the complex pieces as fast as I can read them. Nevertheless, it gives me great pleasure to sit before the piano and decipher notes from the music books and turn them into music.

My difficulty is counting the beats for time, 1 and 2 and 3 and… but my teachers at Avant are patient, so I'm getting there. Playing the piano again has opened up a new dimension in my life, and even though I have always loved music, my appreciation has been heightened greater. When I hear music on the radio, my focus is now on the piano arrangements. Blessed are the singers and players of instruments. Psalm 87:7.