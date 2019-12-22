Though I look old, I am strong and lusty;

For in my youth, I never did apply

Hot and rebellious liquors…

Therefore my age is as a lusty winter.

— Shakespeare, As You Like It, II, 3

Lies, lies, damned lies and statistics, were the words of American writer Mark Twain. Was he referring to that quote above? Not really, but he could have been. That old man is but a legend in his own mind — delusional, living in la la land or dreamland as he boasts about being strong and lusty even though he may look old.

So what if he didn't drink hot and rebellious liquors while in his youth? The fact is, when age creeps up on you, catches up with you, sneaks up on you, raps on your door, it knocks you down like a bout of dengue fever.

Despite this, many young women still buy into the notion that they can marry a much older man and still expect to have a balanced meaningful relationship and live happily ever after. It rarely happens. Even Puff the magic dragon knew this, for as the words from that song went, “ A dragon lives forever, but not so little boys, painted wings and giant rings make way for other toys.” Sadly, even as the dragon lived forever, his best friend, the little boy Jackie, did not, as he grew up, got old, found other interests, and eventually passed away.

That is the fate that befalls many couples when there is a huge disparity in their ages. But still, they insist on pursuing that illusory dream. Don't marry nuh old man, or suffer the consequences of turning into a practical nurse or caregiver. We'll find out more reasons why, right after these responses to 'Schoolboy soccer season'.

Hi Tony,

I live in Canada and don't follow schoolboy soccer or any other soccer anymore. I can't really comment on your article. I do, however, agree with the comment in your footnote regarding the deteriorating school system. Teaching can be a difficult and thankless job, and students nowadays seem to be 'getting away with murder', in and out of school. The tail is wagging the dog.

Carlton

Ontario, Canada

Hey Tony,

It really was an exciting soccer or football season, filled with drama and intrigue. I must agree with you and the other pundits though, the Champions Cup really is the true test of all-island schoolboy supremacy. After all, it pits the eight best rural teams against the eight best urban teams who battle to the finish. That KC vs Clarendon College match was a classic, as opposed to the dull, poorly attended Olivier Shield final that only came to life in the final five minutes. Congrats, KC and CC for entertaining football. STATHS played well too.

Howard

The Bible makes reference to couples being unequally yoked, but people often affix many different reasons for and definitions to it. They include different religions, different social classes, different educational backgrounds and others. But what many people fail to address is the age disparity among couples. Of course, I have touched on this before, but every day I continue to see new and different examples of this folly that makes me shake my head in disbelief.

For some strange reason many women are drawn to and eventually marry men who are much older than them. And conversely these old guys are drawn to these young women. Did I say strange reason? Not really, as the reasons are often as clear as the bank account of the old man and the hot cute body of the young woman.

What she lusts after and what he desires are two different things that ultimately lead to the same conclusion, a mismatched union. Now, nothing is wrong with marrying a man who is older. In fact, I recommend it, as that maturity, wisdom and experience can only add to the relationship.

It's the same way women tend to marry men who are taller than they are, or earn more money than them. I'm not saying that's always the case, but it's more the norm than the exception.

But caveat emptor, buyer beware, there should be a limit. Five years, seven years, even 10 years older should be acceptable. But for heaven's sake, don't push the boundaries and marry a man who is the same age or close to that of your father. Unless, of course, you have ulterior motives as I mentioned before — the fat bank account, nice SUV, and fancy townhouse that are the hallmarks of the old guys.

When a woman marries a man who is 20, 25 or 30 years older than she is, she's asking for trouble. Here's why. When she's 25 and he's 45 that's cool, they make a lovely couple, say their friends. But the years add up disproportionately.

Remember, it was Albert Einstein who postulated that time is relative. So when she turns 35, he's now 55, still okay. She then hits 45 and he brushes 65. Both add a decade, but those 10 years are vastly different. The shadows begin to lengthen.

Then she touches 55, still elegant and attractive if she takes care of herself, but he's now 75, the twilight years, as the sun sets. At 60 she's still looking good, but he's now 80, living way past the allotted three score and 10, basically living on borrowed time, the brawta years, giving thanks for every waking day.

I don't care who you are, you could be as fit as a racehorse at Caymanas Park, 80 is 80, and parts start to wear out. Plus, a man of 80 who is still doing what he used to do at 30, wasn't doing much at 30. It's difficult just to walk up the stairs much less make love to a 30-year-old woman.

It often comes as a shock to the woman, as one told me recently, “I looked at him one morning as he was sleeping and thought, who is this old man in my bed?” Another one said, “All of a sudden he started to move slow, got really miserable about every little thing, and just seemed really old.”

As for sex, not even Viagra or Cialis can resurrect the dead, for the roaring 20s are now the trickling 80s. “Woe is me; I have outlived my penis,” is the cry of many of these geriatric gerontology guys as they struggle to keep up with their much younger women.

I recently encountered this couple where the woman was in her 30s and her husband was an Englishman in his late 50s, brushing 60. Not only was she 30s, but she was young 30s — slim, pretty and sexy. She could pass for a woman in her 20s.

He, on the other hand, looked every bit of his six decades on this earth, as his weather-beaten face and gnarled-looking body added a few years to his real age. But they seemed happy and he absolutely adored her — an adoration perhaps born out of extreme gratitude for landing such a hot, young, nubile Jamaican woman. But maybe she was the one who was grateful for landing such a foreigner of future security.

I thought about their upcoming years and lamented the fact that they only thought about the here and now, as they lived for today only. In a few short years he'll be approaching the bedpan era when everything goes south. Meanwhile, she'll still be relatively young, sexy and sprightly. Note that word sexy, it's the downfall of many an older man as he falls down pon de wuk.

Now, I wonder, what's going to happen down the line? I heard a woman say, “When I took those vows for better or worse, I couldn't imagine how quickly the worse could come. Look how feeble the man get.” She's still with him, but complains bitterly every day as his geriatric age is taking its toll on her.

So what about the sex life? Yes, what about it? Hahahahahahaha. Next question. What does old age in men bring, apart from prostate problems and incontinence? As Shakespeare said, “Second childishness and mere oblivion, sans teeth, sand eyes, sans taste, sans everything.” Sans, of course, means without. In Spanish it's 'sin', and it's a real sin too.

And so, if marrying a much older man is so bad, what about a young, lusty, hot-bodied man marrying a much older woman, 20 or 30 years older? President Macron of France married his schoolteacher who is over 25 years his senior. Sacre' bleu.

Frankly I do not recommend that for all the reasons that I gave above, and more. When he's 65 she'll be 90 years old. Would you want that for your child?

More time.

Footnote: Last week I was a guest on KOOL97 FM discussing the topic, 'Love versus money in relationships, especially at this time of year'. I had such a wonderful time with host Ann Jeffery and DJ Dre as we explored one of my favourite topics. Interestingly, most callers shared my point of view, even the ladies, who admitted that many women are too licky licky.

Can you imagine, Christmas is merely a few days away? I'd like to take this opportunity to wish you all a warm, holy, healthy and meaningful holiday season filled with good friends, family and cheer. It's a season that should be cherished, but let's not forget those who have little. Nuff love to you all, my friends, and may your Christmas be a special and happy one. Have a wonderful season.