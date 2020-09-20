Man, proud man,

Drest in a little brief authority….

Plays such fantastic tricks before high heaven,

As make the angels weep.

— Shakespeare, Measure for Measure, II, 2

Ego and pride go hand in hand, together like two peas in a pod, fingers in a glove, like a horse and buggy, pride and authority. They are inseparable and you can't have one without the other, just like love and marriage. Come to think of it, when last have you seen a horse and buggy? But still the saying holds true.

Understandably, both ego and pride often lead to self-destruction as the old saying rings true, 'Pride goeth before a fall.' What is ego anyway? It's a person's inflated self-esteem or self-importance, and from the noun ego, we get spinoffs such as egotism, egoistic, egomaniac, egocentric and others, all pointing to inflated self-importance, conceit – all of which are unlikable.

“His ego becomes more unbearable each day.” Self-esteem or self image are insufferable. “Your criticism wounded his ego.” Too much ego is definitely not a good trait to have, and yet, it floats around and infects people just like the coronavirus does. Maybe they could name it corona-ego.

And there is the id, hence the ego and the id. The id is the primitive and instinctual part of the mind that contains sexual and aggressive drives. I like the id, at least the first part. In fact, The Ego and the Id was a book written by famed psychologist guru, the founder of psychoanalysis, Sigmund Freud.

But this is not about the Id, which controls sexuality and aggression, but the ego. We'll explain that right after these responses to 'Mission impossible'.

Hi Tony,

People seeking the perfect mate have an impossible mission. Men will always say that they found the perfect woman for them, but that's just wishful thinking at a time when these men are blinded by infatuation. After a while, the flaws start to reveal themselves. Strangely enough, when men fail to meet the expectations of their women, they defend themselves by declaring that they are not perfect, but most women will never admit imperfection. Just as people are not perfect, relationships and marriages are also not perfect. They are all impossible missions.

Ethan

Hey Tony,

Mission impossible to please a woman indeed. You men shouldn't fool yourselves into thinking that we don't know condescension when we hear it. The important thing is that the argument ends successfully in our favour.

Althea

Recently I was listening to The Two Live Crew on Radio Jamaica with Dahlia and Burgerman when the topic of ego came up. It piqued my interest as I peeked into psychological data, making my mind peak to its zenith. The discussion revolved around the notion that ego can destroy relationships. How so?

Well, remember that I mentioned ego and pride are almost two sides of the same coin, and one always impacts the other. Well, this often weighs heavily on relationships when it comes to material possessions.

For example, when a man moves into a woman's house his ego often impacts heavily on the relationship. Mark you, there are some men who have no pride or ego and will feel no way about living in a woman's house. As we like to say, “Him shame tree dead.”

But the average man with an ego, or worse, a man with a super ego, will have none of that arrangement. Maybe deep down in his mind he'll harbour the thought that one day she'll throw it in his face when her mouth slips during a heated argument.

“Just don't forget that this is my house that you're 'kotching' in.”

Ooops, that's exactly what he was afraid of and regretted that he didn't heed the warning of his ego.

Some folks may say that it shouldn't matter, and perhaps it shouldn't, but we live in an imperfect world and ego sometimes protects some people from being put in awkward positions.

This also applies when the man's earning power is not on par with his partner's. Shakespeare alluded to this when he penned, “My pride fell with my fortunes.” It's very few men, bereft of ego, who will go into a relationship with a woman who earns far more than he does. As we often say here, “She can buy and sell him ten times over.”

How can a man with a super ego make love to his partner who earns ten times what he does? That's why some men only seek out women who are, as the saying goes, 'beneath their station', from the lower socio-economic class. But again, there are some men who mooch off women, but men with egos certainly will not….again, the fear of her mouth slipping and dashing his financial inferiority in his face looms large.

“Ahem, I seem to be the only one carrying the weight around here.”

Her mouth slipped again. But what about too much ego, super ego, egomaniac, hubris? That can be dangerous, sometimes leading to the demise of one partner. Sadly, many men are afflicted with these super egos and death before dishonour is their mantra.

People with overly inflated egos are like fat cats, stuffed shirts, strutting around like some old-time backra massa, or as we like to say here, “Him act like him turd can make patty.” I've witnessed it more often than I'd like to. I have seen band leaders get raging mad because a band member played an outstanding solo and showed them up.

I have worked on music videos and witnessed the male member of the duet get angry and berate his partner because she was outshining him. I have seen CEOs request that hotel suites be changed because a junior member of staff just happened to get a larger suite. Ego is usually the domain of men and often leads to their downfall. As the saying goes, 'The higher monkey climb is the more what's under his tail is exposed.”

But a little ego is necessary, for it gives rise to positive self-esteem, self-confidence, self-assurance and, of course, ambition. But it's when it's kicked up a notch that it becomes unbearable and the egoist and egotist become insufferable.

Again, I wrack my brain and I can't think of any woman that I've known who was afflicted with an abundance of ego. It's always the men. This super ego makes him buy the biggest house, even though he lives alone, acquire the largest SUV, the huge gun. Some psychologists say that it's often a way of compensating for the fact that they are not well endowed.

But I won't say, for I am no psychologist, but I do have powers of observation. Men with super egos hold back their women, for fear that they will outshine and overshadow them. Even now I still recall how this man forbade his wife from appearing in a TV commercial in which she was cast. What blew my mind was when he offered to pay her the appearance fee instead of having her feature in the commercial.

An inflated ego blinds people to reality, and all that they see are themselves. Narcissus was the Greek god whose ego contributed to his demise. He was so self-absorbed, possessed so much ego, self-importance, self-love, that once when passing by a pool he was mesmerised by his reflection. So entranced was he with his image that he killed himself because he couldn't possess his object of desire, his reflection. That's where the word narcissistic came from. I told you that too much ego can be dangerous.

What's very disappointing is to see martial artists with overly inflated egos. Martial arts teaches humility, at least it used to, yet in this modern era ego kicks that aside. Suddenly everyone is a grand master with names and titles I can't even pronounce. In any given year their belt ranking and title change so often that it's almost impossible to remember.

Last year he was a brown belt, this year he's a 10th-degree black belt. The advice regarding inflated ego is in the Bible, “He that exalteth himself shall be humbled, but he that humbleth himself shall be exalted.”

Shakespeare also summed it up when he said, “T'he proud lord, that bastes his arrogance with his own seam.”

And yet there are still many people who are not afflicted with super egos. I have friends with PhDs who beg me not to introduce them as “Dr” because they don't want people to view them differently.

Such a contrast to those who make sure that a string of letters follows their name, even when they're addressing children. “I am Dr High Horse, GCE, CXC, LLLB, Bsc, Msc, MBA, PhD.”

It takes all types to make up this world, eh?

More time.

Footnote: Jamaica, land of wood and water. And yet, it seems to be some sort of a misnomer. Well, we have the wood with our abundance of trees, but the water part is meandering. We are a land of rivers, above ground and underground, with aquifers aplenty. And yet, every year we have water restrictions. The torrential rains recently showed how much water is available as the streets were flooded, gullies overflowed and homes got washed out. Sadly, all that water went to waste and the reservoirs hardly got filled up. Something is definitely wrong with our water management systems for decades now. Can't they somehow find some way to collect that water that runs to waste when it rains? Can't they build mini dams or something to collect those millions of gallons that rush to the sea? From I was a boy until now, all we have are Mona Reservoir and Hermitage Dam, yet the population is increasing.