The web of life

Is of mangled yarn,

Good and ill together.

— Shakespeare, All's well that ends well, IV, 3

THIS thing called life can certainly come at us in various ways, sometimes entangling us in its web, throwing us curve balls, bouncers, leg breaks and an occasional googly, as it offers up good and ill together. We have to take it as it comes, as no two days are alike and the good and the bad are respecters of none.

One such ill is the COVID-19 curse which is far more than a mangled yarn that has entangled us in its coils, trapped us like a spider's web, squeezing the life out of society. But one day it will end, and as the old saying goes, this too shall pass. We do not know when, neither do we know how long it will linger in our midst, but one thing is true, it will go away one day and there will be life after its departure.

Worse things have befallen mankind, such as world wars, natural catastrophes, man-made atrocities, plagues – and still the human spirit survived. Of course, mankind adapted after each great upheaval, for the human race is resilient and has endured crosses of great magnitude before. This is not the worst.

Imagine being born in the year 1900. By age 14 you would have experienced World War I and seen millions die, including your friends and family. By age 18 you would have experienced the Spanish flu that wiped out millions across the globe. Then by age 39 World War II would have erupted, plunging the world into chaos and killing millions more.

How much more could you take in that relatively short time? It seems so much to bear, but by age 50 there would be the Korean War and by age 68 the Vietnam War escalates. In-between all this were various plagues like SARS, swine flu, Ebola and others. Can you just imagine being born at that time and having to live through those terrible events? That's putting things in perspective.

But yet you survived, as most will after this plague has passed. There will be life after COVID-19, as we'll find out right after these responses to 'Sex inhibitors'.

Hi Tony,

You are right about women getting home after a hard, long day at work and having to do more work at home being tired, leaving her with sex as the last thing on her mind. It would serve the men well if they took up some of the slack at home. Many North American women have said that seeing their men doing household chores like cooking, washing the dishes and vacuuming is a turn-on for them. The big question is, will Jamaican men indulge in housework, and will Jamaican women find that a turn-on?

Susan

Hey Teerob,

Sex inhibitors do exist and some men think that all they have to do is show up and the women will always be ready for them. Nothing is worse than having a fat, smelly man with rum on his breath stumbling home and expecting sex from his woman. That is my reality and it's far more than a sex inhibitor, it's a disgusting turn-off. But I guess we women have to endure that for a 'happy' marriage.

Elizabeth

I have written about 'Love in the time of Corona' and also investigated 'Social Distancing', but today we'll find out what happens after this dark cloud that has descended on us has departed. The term being bandied about is the new normal.

What we once viewed as normal, adopted as our customs, our way of life, has now been changed forever. A simple handshake, once normal, now no more. A hug, a peck on the cheek, bundled up in a crowded nightclub, packed together in a stadium amidst thousands of people cheering on our favourite team...all normal, right? Well, it used to be, but no more, as the new normal will be otherwise.

Life after COVID-19 will see an influx of babies being born, for all those weeks of lockdown and curfews brought many couples closer than they were before. COVID-19 babies will be the new kids on the block, and with them will be the names to commemorate the event.

We can look for Quovide, Kovid, Korona, COVIDa, Coro, Corina, Qurfeue and other Corona-type names that will mark this time in our history. Babies are brought on by sex, and it's speculated that sexual activity was ramped up during COVID-19 time.

This, of course, includes illicit sex, as people who cheat on each other also faced challenges. During the pandemic and subsequent lockdown and curfews, many cheating couples had to find new and inventive ways to get together.

Gone were the days of staying out late at night to spend time with the lover. Because of COVID-19, people had to discover creative methods to achieve their objectives. Hotels and short-term guest houses were all closed, so the lovers had to link up in broad daylight in order to be home before curfew.

“I just take her to Back Road in the afternoon after lunch to do my thing,” one guy told me.

Other cheaters simply leave work an hour or so earlier, then get back home before curfew bells toll. Ask me how I know this. You'd be surprised, not only by the things that people do, but also by their willingness to divulge the information as long as names aren't called. “Conscience doth make cowards of us all,” it's said. That's why some people go to confession in church or write to advice columns like Dear Pastor, just to get things off their chest.

This goes for men and women, and the irony is, after behaving this way during COVID-19 time, many cheaters will get used to that normal, and the current behaviour becomes the new normal for them. No more late nights sneaking around, but strictly daytime rendezvous.

“COVID really changed my husband; now he doesn't stay out late anymore, but is home by 8:00 every night.”

“My wife used to have three late-night meetings every week before COVID, but now she's home early every evening. I can swear for her.”

As Shakespeare said, “What fools these mortals be.”

Will the post-COVID world make cheating less detectable, less obvious? After all, everyone will be home at a decent hour, and there will be no more suspicious late-night activity.

After COVID-19 masks will still be in vogue, as no one knows how long remnants of the virus will linger, and no one knows who's carrying it. Everyone will be viewed with suspicion and no warm embraces or kisses will be encouraged. All it takes is one person to start the spread all over again. So, masks will be a fixture on our faces for a while.

They have become a fashion statement, an accessory, as the variety and styles are vast. They also serve as a hygiene saviour, for bad or dirty teeth and stinking breath will be hidden. Masks also help many women in the looks department, as I've noticed many young ladies looking quite beautiful while wearing them.

Jamaican women have beautiful eyes, but don't let the mask slip off, for the true features will be revealed, ending that illusion. Therefore some people will never take them off, even while making love, wearing them as an extra precaution. Hey, don't knock it, condom use and mask use will be the new normal after COVID-19, as both offer some degree of protection.

“OMG I'm in trouble, it slip off.”

“What, the condom?”

“No, the mask.”

Attending events that usually draw crowds will be a thing of the past, and many athletes will compete in empty stadiums. This has started already in the Bundesliga in Germany and also South Korea where football matches are played without spectators. In Korea they blast loud cheers over loudspeakers after a goal is scored, and players aren't allowed to celebrate by hugging or jumping into each other's arms or piling on top of each other like they used to.

That will be the new normal for a while. How long will it be before the trust of human mingling will be restored? The new normal is here and will be for a very long time.

But it may not be so bad after all, for from when I was a child, my mom used to always say, “Wash your hands before you eat, don't mingle at people yard too much, don't make any stranger touch you, come home before it gets dark.”

Seems pretty much like the new normal. We should all practise proper hygiene, we shouldn't have people breathing in our faces, we should exercise more, wash our fruits and vegetables, sanitise our surroundings, and interact with our family more.

Life after COVID-19 may just bring some people back to how we should really be. That being said, I miss going to the movies at Carib Cinema, I miss sports, I miss dining out. But we adapt.

More time.

seido1yard@gmail.com

Footnote: It's amazing how COVID-19 has impacted various professions, some surprisingly. I have doctor friends who are reeling from lost revenue as patients stay away, with some down to 15 per cent occupancy. Dermatologists, dentists, ophthalmologists have shuttered their practices, with some having to lay off staff and relocate to cheaper offices. The tourism sector is in dire straits, and so are the farmers who supply that sector. Street vendors and those who sell at school gates, people in the entertainment and public relations industry, all suffering. Maybe it's only the supermarkets that are still riding the crest of an economic wave. COVID-19 has impacted so many in a negative way, but we will survive, for we are Jamaicans.