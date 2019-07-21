Man bad, woman bad

I am ashamed that women are so simple,

To offer war where they should kneel for peace.

— Shakespeare, The Taming of the Shrew, V, 2

I wonder men dare trust

Themselves with men.

— Shakespeare, Timon of Athens, I, 2

BOTH quotes speak of a question of violence and of trust attributed to both men and women. Who is worse? There is an age-old fallacy, perpetuated mostly by women, that men are bad. True, men are indeed bad, but men alone don't hold the handle on badness.

What is a proven fact, far from fallacy, is that women are bad too, and if what the oldsters say is true, when dem bad, dem bad nuh yaws. That's why I have often asked, if men are bad, who are they bad with? Certainly not themselves… well a few may go that route, as they don and doff their gay apparel, but you catch my drift.

But what do we mean by bad? The ability to do evil things, usually of a sexual nature, such as deception, sexual wildness, promiscuity, fornication, adultery, perversion, paedophilia, rape, bestiality, prostitution. That's right, read those words again and let them soak in. For every act of badness that men are accused of doing, women are equal to the task.

If this is so, then why is it that men get the bum rap of having the exclusiveness of badness? Blame it on the sympathy factor and on the ability of women to play the victim all the time. Just check out the #MeToo Movement and see how women are unfortunate victims to bad men, sometimes from decades ago. Where is the #MeToo Movement for men?

This has been perpetuated throughout history, but true historians and those who read widely will know that badness is not confined to men only, but also to women. Some notable standouts are Mata Hari, Christine Keeler who brought down the British Parliament, Lucrezia Borgia, Annie Palmer, Delilah, and others.

Not to be taken lightly is the phrase, “The female of the species is deadlier than the male.” And even closer home, the old calypso song, “That's right, the woman is smarter.” Hold that thought, while we check out these ticklish responses to 'Man Rape'.

Hi Tony,

I must admit I don't fully understand the idea of a woman raping a man, where the woman is impregnated and becomes pregnant. All other types of man rape I do understand. Men being raped in prison and gangland rapes of men, and I have heard of men being tortured and raped. If the man is being seduced against his will, why not overpower the woman and walk away? I am sure it must be real though, if the victims say so. I just don't quite get it.

Sonia

Teerob,

I was a victim of man rape by a much older woman when I was just 13 years old. I had no idea what she was doing and my body just responded to her touch without my conscious control. She was my mother's best friend, and also married. I have never spoken about it, but it has haunted me to this day.

Robert

There is this hue and cry that men are bad. You cannot go anywhere and not hear the stories of the badness that men do. “Him bad nuh yaws, have women all over the place.” “That man have six pickney with six different women. Bad.” “Him is a real womaniser, bad like sin.”

Very rarely do you hear that women are bad, yet they are the ones to point fingers and vilify and curse the men for being bad. If ever the aspect of women being bad is even broached, the standard response is: “Is man drive her to do it.” They will not accept responsibility for their badness. Interestingly, some women are drawn to bad men.

The irony is, those same women will seek out so-called bad men, as they sleep with their best friends' husbands, or try to take away their friends' men. What happens when badness meets badness, a convergence of sexual apocalypse, a preponderance of prurience?

So they blame it on the devil, abdicate all responsibility, play the victim. Now let me make this clear, I love women, I love female company; I always have been surrounded by girls as a boy and as a teenager. I was never one of those guys who hung out with male friends at bars and such. I was always in the company of females.

My very best friend many years ago was a woman, until she got married, and you know how that guh after that. No husband going to tolerate that. The point is, I was privy to the ways of women from an early age, saw what they did, listened to their confessions, was their confidante. One could say that I was very much in touch with my feminine side.

And trust me, if more men knew the inner secrets of women they wouldn't be so smug and take women for granted. What is true is that men revel in their badness, they wear it like a badge of honour, they even have songs about it. “Me babymother say me bad, me bad, me bad, me babymother say me bad.”

The fact that a man sired a string of children with a passel of women gives him ratings, a reason to be proud. But a woman conceals her badness, perpetuating the fallacy that women aren't bad. But they are masters of subterfuge, guile, stealth, and secrecy.

Do an experiment, ask a woman how many men she has had sex with, then ask a man. She will play down her sexual history while the man elevates his. She conceals her badness. So you would be best advised to multiply her number by six and divide the man's number by four.

“Honey, how many men have you ever had sex with?” “Oh, just two before you sweetheart.” “How about you my love, how many women?” “Only about two hundred.” Can you imagine if those numbers were gender reversed? And yet there are men living with women whose badness surpassed even theirs, yet they would never know, for a woman's badness is a closely guarded secret.

There are women who are 'happily married' yet still manage to have affairs behind their husbands' backs. Their deeds will not be heralded or boasted about over a glass of white rum in a bar. Those secrets will be taken with her to her grave. If you know how many wives have confided that they had affairs your head would swim. They all blame it on their husbands, I suspect in order to deflect the guilt of the badness.

The very fact that Jamaica is the jacket capital of the world, where thousands of unsuspecting men are not the fathers of their children, is testimony to the badness of women. The various embassies that require DNA testing for visa applications brought this fact to the surface, as more than 35 per cent of men tested were not the real fathers.

“My word, these statistics are startling, Jamaican women really bad nuh yaws,” say the foreign scientists who do the DNA testing. It is believed that the figure may be even higher, perhaps 50 per cent, which would mean that over a half of Jamaican men are not the fathers of their children. And yet they say that men are bad.

What compounds this woman-badness is their guile, stealth, secrecy, and silence. The men had no idea that they were being duped, taken for a ride, given another man's jacket to wear. And that's why the badness of women is so illusory, it's as if it doesn't exist.

Men seem to think that it's only they who love sex, but women love sex too, and will go to any lengths to get it, just like men. Recently, a young lady confided to me how she would leave work and go to a popular parking lot to have sex. “In the night?” I asked her. “Not at all, in the middle day of course. “Then we had ice cream after,” she giggled.

There is a merit to having tinted windows on cars. Other women will check in at hotels for an afternoon tryst or even before going to work in the morning. Remember the song, “As I was checking in with my girl, my baby was checking out with another man.”

So whenever anyone tells you that men are bad, don't disagree, but respond by saying, “Man bad, but woman bad too.”

More time.

seido1yard@gmail.com

Footnote: Just recently Seido Karate Jamaica held its annual tournament at UTech, Jamaica, and I must commend the competitors, spectators, martial arts schools, judges, and especially the students of St Hugh's High School for Girls, who were invaluable in the smooth running of the competition. Congratulations to Grand Champions Delano Francis and Marissa Jones who were true ambassadors of the martial arts, displaying poise, discipline, grace, and humility in their victories. These tournaments showcase the best martial artists in the country, but they are costly to run, so special thanks to the Sports Development Foundation and McKay Security for their invaluable assistance. These competitions bring out the best in our athletes. For the very first time in our history, karate will be represented at the PanAm Games to be held in Lima, Peru, this month.