Man rape is real

— Shakespeare, Antony and Cleopatra, III, 11

I came; I saw; I conquered. That seems to be the essence of rape, where someone has sex with another person without their consent, against their will. And yet it's said that rape is not about sex, but about power.

Well, as far as I'm concerned, it's about both, for having power over someone without forcing sex on them is not rape. But that's just my humble opinion.

What is true is that rape is a most heinous act, as it violates the victim, takes away all dignity, humiliates, shames, subjugates, and breaks their will. For that very reason, marauding warriors throughout history have used rape as a means of breaking the will of the people in the country that they invaded.

Rob, plunder, kill, rape, that's the mandate of armies of old, and I suspect that it's still being practised. When you hear tales of the Vikings, The Huns with their feared leader, Attila, the Vandals, you can know that rape was on their agenda. “Kill all the men, capture the women, occupy the country, and name it as our own.”

But here's the twist now: Rape has always been associated with men violating women sexually. In fact, the very definition of rape is a man forcibly, or by cunning and guile, having sex with a woman against her will. There's that term again — against her will.

He can do it by brute force, with threats of violence, or drug her, ply her with alcohol, then have his way with her. Those #MeToo women are using the last two as their case for rape against many powerful men in the USA right now.

But what happens when the tables turn, when it's the man who becomes the victim? Man rape, that's where we'll venture today, right after these responses to “Parents Care Less”.

Hi Tony,

Back in the day, our parents, after marriage and having children, developed a sense of maturity, responsibility, discipline, and respect for each other and society in general, which was instilled in their children. Today's parents appear to be less mature, and their goals are to be friends with and to be loved by their children. Kids treat their parents like how they treat their friends, and the parents accept being disrespected for fear of losing their children's love.

Peter

Hey Tony,

The world is in a downward spiral because of poor parenting. This lack of accountability results in children having no respect for individuals or institutions. This is reflected in our schools, on the streets, public transport, and in the workplace. The blame falls squarely on the parents. God save us from these careless parents.

Janice

I hear things in the most diverse places and from the strangest sources. The most recent revelation was from a man who told me that he was raped as a young man, by an older woman. This was from a man who I do not know, but simply met and started a conversation with while paying bills at an institution.

He started out by saying that his eldest son had not yet sired any children and that something must be wrong with him. I asked him what age did he have his first child, and that's when he dropped the bombshell.

He confessed that his first sexual encounter happened when he was in his early twenties, and that he was raped by an older woman, resulting in her getting pregnant. His first child was conceived.

Now this man was built like a heavyweight boxer, so my first thought was, “Yeah right, a woman held you down and raped you? Give me a break.” But then he explained that he was the son of a parson, lived a very sheltered life, and she came to his room one night, seduced him and had sex with him.

She got pregnant from the encounter, resulting in that same son who he's chastising for not impregnating any women and giving him a grandchild. He used the word rape, but perhaps he really meant seduced.

Then again, it could be classed as rape, for according to him, it was against his will. Isn't that what women cry when men trick them into having sex, by means fair or foul, that they were raped?

After all, rape hasn't got to be forceful, aggressive, or violent, as date rape has proven. Just slip something into her drink, get her drunk, then have your way with her. So, if that man suffered the same fate from that older woman, then he was raped, and he can cry, #MeToo.

Yes, men can be raped too, and it happens with more frequency than you'd care to imagine. This has been going on for centuries with certain men of power and privilege having a preference for young boys.

I won't even get into the sordid, sick, salacious, sexual stories of churches worldwide, where thousands of young boys have been raped. I'm sure that you've heard them. Then there are reports of other institutions like the Boy Scouts overseas and others, having their fair share of situations with young boys. It's rape — man rape.

Stories of rape in prisons worldwide and here are rife, raunchy, and rollicking. The common cry and fear is, “As soon as yu go prison dem a guh rape yu.” “Don't bend over in the shower to pick up yu soap.” “You're going to be the top don toy boy.” There have been reports of female warders raping male inmates also.

Yes, rape is used as a means to subjugate and keep other men in check. In fact, it is said that in certain communities the dons rape not only young girls, but men too. Curiously, the perpetrator is not seen as gay if he 'does the work', as long as he's not on the receiving end. It's a matter of power, to let the victim know who's in charge, and that he's nothing but a bwoy who tek h…d whenever the boss wants it. Man rape is real.

Then there are women who rape men, too, albeit with less violence, just like date rape. There are cases of female teachers having sex with their young male students. It's rape. For some strange reason, these are not highlighted or frowned upon with disgust as when it's the other way around.

“Imagine, the coach having sex with the young girl dem, disgusting.” “That hot female teacher having sex with her student. Why she couldn't be my teacher? Hahahaha.”

But rape affects men negatively too, as it can impact how they deal with women. Back to the man who told me that he was raped by an older woman. He told me that it affected his sexual life, as the shock of unwanted sex after living a sheltered life made him extremely promiscuous.

It's as if he went on a path seeking revenge, which he meted out to countless women. He sired many children. Some young boys who were raped by older women developed Oedipus Complex, where they constantly sought the company of older women to have sex with.

Then there is the shame factor, for rape in itself is devastating, humiliating, so can you imagine what effect it would have on a big macho man who was violated? How could he face the public again, his friends, his woman? That's why it's such a dark secret.

Research has shown that slave masters used to publicly rape the strongest slaves in order to humiliate and break them. It has been suggested that is the reason Caribbean men are so anti-homosexuality, homophobic to the max.

There are no rape units for men, as far as I know. I can't imagine a man entering a police station and reporting that a woman raped him. When I told people about the man who confessed to me that a woman raped him, it was met with laughter, scepticism, and downright disbelief.

That's why so many male rape victims suffer in silence, some even committing suicide. Man rape is real.

Footnote: I see where the issue of tourists coming here and having sex with minors has surfaced in the media. Tourists travelling for sex is not new, nor confined to Jamaica. Maybe you can remember the 'Rent-a-Dread' scenario where women flew here and employed the services of dreadlocked men to satisfy their needs. Now the attention has been focused on the minors. Male and female tourists are reputed to indulge in this practice, fulfilling their fantasies to have sex with young people. Many Jamaicans aren't even aware of this practice and cannot fathom the concept. For others, it's business as usual and no big thing. Stories of mothers pimping out their daughters have surfaced. This is a big industry in Brazil, so it's real. We cannot afford to sweep it under the carpet or live in denial. We must protect our children.

Senpai Barbara Cooper, the pillar of Seido Karate Jamaica, has left us after a brief illness. Our hearts are broken. May she rest in peace.