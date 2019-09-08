Marriage: Prison or paradise?

The ancient saying

Is no heresy;

Hanging and wiving

Go by destiny.

— Shakespeare, The Merchant of Venice, II, 9

Why have you suffer'd me to be imprisoned,

Kept me in a dark house,

Visited by the priest,

And made the most notorious geck and gull?

— Shakespeare, Twelfth Night, V, 1

They say that man who born fi drown, can't hang, so your destiny is ordained, sealed, is written. In case you're wondering, the term geck and gull means to be made a fool of, to be duped, taken for an idiot, or as we say in Jamaica, take big man fi idiot. The word geck is German in origin.

But this is not about linguistics, it's about the parallels, comparisons, differences, links if you please, between marriage, prison and paradise. Of course, it all depends on your point of view and where you stand in the matter, for one man's mirth is another man's misery.

It also depends on what your preferences are, for there are some individuals who can survive in the harshest environment, yet relish every moment, even as others would find paradise inhospitable and torturous.

Put a man from Alaska in the desert and watch him whither, yet a Masai from Africa is perfectly at home there. It all depends on what you feel comfortable with, what you enjoy, and what you loathe. So that's what we'll examine today, that institution of marriage and whether it's a paradise or a prison, right after these straight responses to 'Straight jacket'.

Hi Tony,

Who is a father? Is it the man who passed his seed and DNA to produce an offspring but is not in the life of the child? Or is it the man who is not blood related to the child but raises that child from birth, who took part in nightly feedings, tending to the sick child, soothing it to sleep when it becomes fussy late at night, reading bedtime stories, taking the child to first day of school, raising it to be a good person and a responsible adult. I would say the latter, the straight jacket, and not the former.

Carlton

Teerob,

Dem woman is too wicked. All dem want to do is fool up man into thinking that the pickney is theirs so that the man will support them and tie to them. There should be a law that lock up these lying, conniving women when they are proven to deceive innocent men like that. Wickedness and disgrace. It is no laughing matter.

Everton

It's very interesting and perhaps a tad ironic that marriage is deemed to be an institution. “Oh, they entered into the institution of marriage.” Ironic, because the word institution is also used to describe prisons and mental facilities. Is there some sort of subliminal link there?

Marriage is also referred to as wedlock. Notice the lock at the end. It's called a union, attachment, commitment, pledge, betrothal, troth, ties that bind, tying the knot, take the plunge. All words of adhesion or confinement.

Why isn't there any term inferring that marriage is liberating? “He's getting married to liberate himself and free up his soul?” Now, before anyone gets on my case, I didn't make these things up, I'm merely a scribe, the harbinger of tidings, the town crier who tells the harsh reality of the state that many people get entangled but tend to cover up and gloss over.

There we go again, entangled. “Hey honey, you want to get hitched?” But amidst all this, there is also the pleasure side of marriage, or so many people wouldn't keep on jumping into it. Interestingly, those who jump out of it often seem to feel a sense of liberation, a freedom from the ties that bind and are able to be themselves once again. At least some do, especially men, but women are not exempt.

“I feel so liberated, so free now that he's gone.”

“Ah, I can breathe again, she was suffocating me.”

And it doesn't matter what age either. I recently met up with an old friend of mine in the supermarket and had a most informative and educational chat. I noticed that he was walking with an unusual gait, so I asked what was wrong. He explained that many years of doing sports, plus rigorous army life had taken its toll and left him with some joint problems.

But that didn't stop him from enjoying physical activities. I asked him his age and he replied 78 years old. My jaw dropped open, as the man didn't look a day over 60. Seventy-eight is two years shy of 80, I quickly calculated.

What he said next really put my jaw on the floor, as the physical activity that he was referring to was none other than sex. He said that life after marriage had really liberated him and he now has a girlfriend who's 31 years old. “Teerob, I just use the Cialis and I'm as good as a young stud,” he chuckled.

He continued to say that some of the young women he deals with have their vibrators, so if perchance his performance isn't up to par on any particular night, they can still satisfy themselves. He then began to describe the various types of vibrators and sex toys that exist and where to get them. “You'd be surprised how many of these young ladies are patrons of these sex shops and own a variety of vibrators.” Ah bwoy, you live and you learn.

But why this story? The man is almost 80 years old, yet post-marriage is having the time of his life with young women. “Can you imagine if I was still married to a woman my age? I'd probably be in the old folks home,” he mused.

He was liberated from his prison. Based on my research, it seems as if marriage for many men is akin to some sort of prison, as for some reason they lose their freedom — real or imagined.

They have to toe the line, can't come and go as they please without explanation and submit flight plan details. They give up their friends, and things that they used to do before now get upstaged by things that the wife deems more important.

“You watch too much sports, come and help me clean the house.”

As one guy said, “I didn't expect to be running up and down like when I was single, but I feel trapped in this prison.”

In contrast, women find marriage to be paradise, as they feel secure in a relationship; the man is always there to do their bidding, they feel protected, have her children in a safe environment and can boast that not only do they have a man, but they have a husband.

Experts have said that women actually do enjoy marriage more than men do. And it's not that the men don't love their wives, but they somehow feel muzzled, constrained, restrained, confined, curtailed. The ancient terms that men used to refer to their wives were, 'The old ball and chain', 'Buttock and tongue', 'Curtain lecturer', 'Trouble and strife', 'Henpecker', 'Battleaxe.' Again, is not me say so, but so I get it, so I give it, as those words and phrases are centuries old. Is this why so many men have women on the side, to escape?

For this reason many men try to sneak out of the house every now and then, not necessarily to do wrong, but just for a few moments of liberation. Observe how a dog that is let out runs up and down, prancing and spinning in circles like he's crazy. Liberation.

That's why there are so many drinking spots with the name Hideaway: 'Mllies Hideaway', 'Pearly's Hideaway', 'Puncie's 'Hideaway.' Why the term hideaway, who are the men hiding from, their parole officer?

Some men feel obligated to keep their mouths shut after they get married, for anything that they say will be met with a torrent of turbulence. My late father used to always jokingly say, “The secret for a happy marriage is a deaf husband and a mute wife.” I never witnessed he or my mother quarrelling. That's the environment I grew up in.

Interestingly men also get liberated when their wives stop talking to them. As one guy said, “I'm so upset, my wife stopped talking to me for over a month now.” His friend replied, “Man you lucky, I would love a wife like that.” Doctors recommend men filling their mouths with water whenever their wives start acting up. “Just swish and swish and swish that water. After a while she'll calm down because you are unable to speak with the water in your mouth.” Medical science at its best.

Naturally there are women who live in the prison of marriage too, but that's usually from the actions of an abusive husband. That's different. What the polls show is that in most 'happy' marriages, the women are in paradise, but the men are in a Gulag. Look it up. They won't admit it before their wives, but secretly they'll confess.

More time.

seido1yard@gmail.com

Footnote: Marriage is an institution that often produces children, and recently I read a news story of this man who had 16 children from two marriages. He supported them all. I also saw this news story of these two women who had 12 children between them, with one of them having seven children for five baby fathers. Now she's crying for help. I have very little sympathy for women like that, even as I weep for those poor children who have to suffer for her actions. There are others like her, having multiple children for numerous men who invariably disappear. When are they going to wise up?